Home » San Benedetto sponsor of the Padova Marathon 2023 – Sport Marketing News
Sports

San Benedetto sponsor of the Padova Marathon 2023 – Sport Marketing News

by admin
San Benedetto sponsor of the Padova Marathon 2023 – Sport Marketing News

Acqua Minerale San Benedetto is the official sponsor of the Padua Marathon 2023. The foot race, now in its 23rd edition, will take place on April 23rd in the heart of the city of Padua and will pass through its most symbolic places. An opportunity to discover and appreciate the art and history of the Venetian city.

The event will take place over several competitive tests, the 41.195 km marathon, the 21.097 km half marathon, a proposal that thrills thousands of runners and which for the occasion crosses the most famous part of the city of Padua and finally the Stracittadine, races uncompetitive in three different variants of the length of 1, 5 and 10 km.

San Benedetto will quench the thirst of athletes with the Ecogreen Natural Mineral Water line, in the 0.5L format, dedicated to those who love nature. This is because the bottles of the Ecogreen Line have CO2eq emissions fully compensated through a process that involves the reduction of CO₂ in production processes, and the total compensation through the purchase of credits to support green projects all over the world. All this makes the Ecogreen Line “CO₂ Impact Zero”.

Furthermore, the 0.5L bottle features the innovative Twist&Drink cap, tied to the bottle so as not to be released into the environment. A sustainable novelty, useful for the consumer and with an important green aspect, anticipating the European directive 2019/904 which requires the cap to be attached to the bottle starting from 2024.

See also  Ivrea, attentive to defense La Rivarolese tries Il Banchette to attack

You may also like

Afghanistan women’s cricket team: In limbo and in...

More than 8,000 marathon enthusiasts run Jiulong Mountain

Setback for Nuremberg: Kiel’s Reese meets worth seeing

Milwaukee Bucks, bad fall for Giannis Antetokounmpo

FC Bayern: Before the Manchester duel – Tuchel...

Calciopoli, the Report investigation that can reopen the...

Chinese Basketball Association fines Shanghai and Jiangsu men’s...

Handball: “You can’t paint that”: Rhein-Neckar Löwen celebrate...

Ciro Immobile remained hospitalized for another day. Lotito:...

Second division top game on the Betzenberg: Kaiserslautern...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy