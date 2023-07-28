San Diego Padres Listening to Offers for Outfielder Juan José Soto, Blake Snell, and Josh Hader as Deadline Approaches

Title: Padres Open to Trading Key Players as Disappointing Season Continues

The San Diego Padres’ disappointing season took another blow with their recent loss to the Pirates, bringing their record to 49-54 and leaving them 6.5 games behind the National League’s final Wild Card position. This setback may push the talented but underperforming club closer to becoming sellers before the approaching trade deadline.

MLB Network analyst Jon Heyman, in a report for the New York Post, revealed that the Padres are actively listening to offers from other teams for outfielder Juan José Soto, starting pitcher Blake Snell, and reliever Josh Hader. Heyman suggests that the chances of moving Soto, who is under contract until 2024, currently stand at only 10%, making a trade for him seem improbable. However, the New York Yankees have been mentioned as a potential destination if such a deal were to materialize.

Another report by USA Today’s Bob Nightengale indicates that several teams engaging in talks with the Padres believe that Snell and Hader, who are both impending free agents, are likely to be traded.

While the Padres haven’t completely ruled out the possibility of acquiring players, recent events, particularly the team’s unsuccessful attempt to secure Lucas Giolito, suggest that it may be in their best interest to explore trading Snell and Hader for potential gains. The market for Snell could be even more favorable now that the Los Angeles Angels have bolstered their pitching staff by recalling Shohei Ohtani and acquiring Giolito. Snell would arguably be the most desirable starting pitcher available if the Padres decide to put him on the market.

According to reports from The Athletic’s Dennis Lin, the Padres may choose to trade either Snell or Hader, aiming to strengthen their roster for the 2024 season while still maintaining contention this year. In such a scenario, Hader is considered more likely to be moved.

Furthermore, there is speculation that Seth Lugo, the Padres’ right-handed pitcher, could be on the trading block. Lugo has the option to opt out of the final year of his two-year, $15 million contract and test free agency. After a successful career as a reliever for the New York Mets, Lugo has impressed as a starter in San Diego, posting a 3.62 ERA and a 79-16 K/BB ratio in 82 innings during the 2023 season.

As the trade deadline approaches, the Padres face important decisions that could reshape their future. While it remains to be seen which players will ultimately be moved, it is clear that changes are on the horizon for the struggling ballclub.

