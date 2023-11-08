San Diego Padres Players Announce Free Agency Decisions for 2024 MLB Season

The San Diego Padres have announced their final verdicts on their players as the 2023 season of Major League Baseball concluded. The team is looking to make improvements for the 2024 campaign, starting with their Minor League branches. Among the players announced, Cuban utility player Rangel Ravelo stood out. Ravelo, who has experience in the Japanese League, in Venezuela, and in Major League Baseball, last played in 2020 with the St. Louis Cardinals. In 2023, he played in Triple-A with the San Diego Padres’ Step team, with impressive stats of .310/.428/.473 and an OPS of .901. Additionally, 34 players from the San Diego Padres’ Minor League system have chosen to declare themselves free agents. This includes pitchers, catchers, infielders, and outfielders. The team’s moves during this free agency period have piqued the interest of baseball enthusiasts.

