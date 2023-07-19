San Francisco Giants Defeat Cincinnati Reds 4-2 in Rain-Shortened Game

Title: San Francisco Giants Prevail Over Cincinnati Reds in Rain-Delayed Match

CINCINNATI — The San Francisco Giants triumphed over the Cincinnati Reds with a 4-2 victory in a rain-delayed game on Tuesday night. Joc Pederson’s tiebreaking double in the tenth inning sealed the win for the Giants.

The Reds’ slump continued, as they suffered their fifth consecutive loss. The team has struggled to score runs, managing just five during this skid, and now find themselves 2 1/2 games behind the NL Central-leading Milwaukee.

San Francisco showcased their dominance against Central opponents, improving their record to an impressive 17-7. Wilmer Flores played a pivotal role in the Giants’ success, hitting two doubles and a home run during the game.

The match was initially tied 2-2 on Monday night when it was interrupted by rain. After a lengthy delay of one hour and 55 minutes, the game resumed in the top of the eighth inning.

Rookie Elly de la Cruz, riding a remarkable 19-1 streak, took the leadoff spot for the Reds after pitching four innings in the first 33 starts of his young career.

The win was credited to Tyler Rogers (3-4), while Camilo Doval closed the game in the tenth inning with his 29th save in 31 chances.

Venezuelan players Flores and Luis Matos contributed significantly to the Giants’ victory. Flores went 5-3 with one run scored and one run produced, while Matos went 4-0.

On the other hand, the Dominican player De la Cruz had a relatively quiet night, going 3-0 for the Reds.

The San Francisco Giants’ win against the Cincinnati Reds further solidifies their position as a strong force in the NL Central race. As the Reds continue to struggle, they will need to find a way to regroup and turn their fortunes around to stay in contention.

