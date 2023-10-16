San Francisco Giants Introduce Alyssa Nakken as Potential First Female Manager in MLB

Giants Interview Assistant Coach Alyssa Nakken for Manager Position

The San Francisco Giants have made history by formally interviewing assistant coach Alyssa Nakken for the team’s manager position. This groundbreaking development was confirmed by the club on Sunday following initial reports from Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic.

At just 33 years old, Nakken is believed to be the first woman ever to interview for a manager’s job in Major League Baseball. This adds to her trailblazing legacy with the Giants, as she became the first woman to be a full-time coach in the Majors when she joined Gabe Kapler’s staff in January 2020. Nakken’s coaching debut in the field back in April ’22, when she replaced first base coach Antoan Richardson during a game against the Padres, further solidified her groundbreaking role.

She is currently among several internal candidates vying to replace Kapler, who was fired with one year remaining on his contract after the Giants missed the postseason for the second consecutive season. Alongside Nakken, third base coach Mark Hallberg and bench coach Kai Correa have also interviewed for the prestigious position. Additionally, Ron Wotus, a veteran coach and current special assistant for baseball operations, is anticipated to be a candidate for the managerial role as well.

In the previous manager search conducted by the Giants in 2019, they had also interviewed Rangers associate manager Will Venable. However, it is expected that Venable will continue his work under Texas Rangers manager Bruce Bochy, according to MLB Network analyst Jon Morosi. The Giants may, however, consider another Rangers coach, Donnie Ecker, who previously served as San Francisco’s hitting coach before accepting a role as the Rangers’ offensive coordinator and bench coach.

In a personal update, it was revealed that Nakken and her husband Robert are currently expecting their first child—a girl due in early February. This adds another exciting chapter to Nakken’s incredible journey as she continues to inspire and pave the way for future generations of women in the sport.

As the Giants move forward in their manager search, Nakken’s interview represents a significant milestone for gender equality in professional baseball. With her experience, dedication, and groundbreaking achievements, she has proven herself to be an exceptional candidate deserving of serious consideration for the managerial position.

