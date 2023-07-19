San Francisco Giants Overcome Late Surge to Defeat Cincinnati Reds 11-10 in High-Scoring Contest

Title: San Francisco Giants Prevail in Doubleheader, Defeating Cincinnati Reds 11-10 and 4-2

CINCINNATI — The San Francisco Giants showcased their resilience on Tuesday night, clinching two wins against the Cincinnati Reds. After Monday’s game was called off due to inclement weather, the Giants rallied to secure a 4-2 victory in the first game and an 11-10 triumph in the second game.

In a thrilling seventh inning of the second contest, it was Casey Schmitt who played the hero, drawing a bases-loaded walk to bring in the go-ahead run. This pivotal moment contributed to his seventh win of the season, solidifying the Giants’ success.

San Francisco displayed their dominance early on in the first game, with Joc Pederson breaking the tie with a crucial double in the tenth inning, leading the Giants to a 4-2 triumph. Wilmer Flores also played a key role, smashing two home runs off Luke Weaver, including a solo shot in the first inning and a three-run homer in the third, leveling the score at 4-4. Flores ultimately finished the doubleheader with an impressive three home runs.

Meanwhile, the Cincinnati Reds’ struggles continued, as they suffered their sixth consecutive loss, matching their longest skid of the season. Despite this, 23-year-old rookie Christian Encarnacion-Strand provided a bright spot for the Reds, pinch-hitting a three-run homer off Mauricio Llovera in the fifth inning to give Cincinnati an 8-7 lead.

The Giants’ Scott Alexander emerged as the winning pitcher, earning his sixth win of the season. Buck Farmer was charged with the defeat, dropping his record to 2-4.

In the first game, Pederson’s clutch double decided the outcome, breaking the 2-2 tie. The game had been interrupted on Monday night with one out in the top of the eighth inning, resuming on Tuesday after nearly a two-hour delay.

Rookie sensation Elly de la Cruz, who has been on an impressive 19-1 streak, continued to make an impact as the leadoff hitter for the Reds. He started in his 34th major league appearance, becoming an integral part of Cincinnati’s lineup.

The Giants’ Tyler Rogers secured the win in the completed game, while Camilo Doval notched his 29th save in 31 chances with an impressive showing in the tenth inning.

Venezuelan players showcased their talent for the Giants throughout the doubleheader, with Wilmer Flores tallying five runs and three RBIs, and Luis Matos contributing with two runs scored and two RBIs in the second game. For the Reds, Dominican player Elly de la Cruz stood out, registering a run and a hit in the second game.

The San Francisco Giants continue to maintain their position as a formidable force in the National League, while the Cincinnati Reds look to bounce back from their recent losing streak and regain their early-season form.

