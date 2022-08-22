Home Sports San Marino: 18-year-old tennis player dies in a motorcycle crash
San Marino: 18-year-old tennis player dies in a motorcycle crash

Simone De Luigi was traveling on the Adriatic road: amputation of the foot for the minor friend who was with him

Simone De Luigi, the newly 18-year-old San Marino tennis player, died in a car accident in the night between Sunday and Monday. The boy was driving his motorcycle. With him was a 16-year-old girl who suffered a foot amputation in the fight.

The dynamics

The drama took place just before midnight, when the young tennis player allegedly attempted, according to the first results, a U-turn to proceed towards Rimini before being run over by a Mini Cooper traveling at high speed behind him. The impact was very violent and threw the two boys in motion on the asphalt, causing Simone a very serious head injury and her friend the amputation of a foot as well as other traumas. Instead, she unharmed the three people who were in the car.

Transported to the “Bufalini” hospital in Cesena thanks to the intervention of a nocturnal ambulance from Bologna, De Luigi then died in the early hours of today. on two wheels (a Benelli 125).

Just a month ago, De Luigi took part in the Davis Cup with the San Marino team, on the occasion of the match against Iceland in Group IV (Europe Zone).

Condolence

The San Marino Tennis Federation expressed the pain of the whole environment for the tragedy: “The FST, shocked and incredulous for the tragic event of this night, participates with deep sorrow in the drama of Simone De Luigi’s family. The young promise of tennis biancazzurro, 18 years old less than three weeks ago, had been part of the San Marino national team in two editions of the Davis Cup, including the one four weeks ago in Baku, Azerbaijan. A sunny and polite boy, able to enter people’s hearts . A pupil and a friend that everyone will miss tremendously. The whole white-blue tennis movement, starting with the members of the Federal Council, the Federal School Masters and teammates, is gathering around the family in this dramatic moment “.

August 22 – 18:33

© breaking latest news

