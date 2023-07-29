san marino football – Tiscali Sport

The story by Tiscalinews of sport in San Marino and the very first round of two of the European Cups is a fixed appointment, almost an annual or biennial feature: the Champions League and the Conference League, because the third competition, the Europa League, only starts in August, recovering teams arriving from other tournaments.

There are still no winter and spring live music, the anthem that accompanies our dreams and all the multinational sponsors. But there is the truest football, the one we attend only in June and July, when all the others are engaged in friendlies or training camps and we fans of official matches anxiously await the preliminary round of the Coppa Italia to finally see the Zdenek Zeman’s breaking latest news operates, Vincenzo Vivarini’s Catanzaro and Virtus Entella make their debut on the Cesena field with Davide Petermann who is the best playmaker in the Lega Pro.

In short, it is something beautiful to tell because the world of football in San Marino is a splendid world, with three teams entered in the European Cups: the first is Tre Penne which this year won the title and therefore played in the preliminary round of Champions, a kind of preliminary raised to power, in Iceland, in which the hosts participate, the San Marino players, the champion team of Andorra and the Montenegrins of the champion team of Podgorica. But the Icelandic battleship Breidablik crashed the unfortunate representatives of San Marino, defeated 7-1 in Kópavogsvöllur-Kopavogur.

At that point there were three San Marino teams registered in the Conference League and also in this case two of these matches from a very preliminary stage: La Fiorita, which this year fielded German Denis, El Tanque which exalted the fans of Naples and Atalanta, who also played in Cesena and Udinese, who was at Reggina two years ago and who returned to Bergamo in Serie D last season with Real Calepina, before being involved in Fiorita’s European adventure from a another former Atalantino, the coach Thomas Manfredini, a security in defense, then decisive also at Genoa and Sassuolo.

And Fiorita also tried to sign the splendid Ninja Radja Nainggolan, returning among other things from Rome, Cagliari, Inter and Spal. The negotiation then vanished, such as qualification for the next round, even if for a very short time: 1-1 in the first leg at home at the Olimpico di Serravalle against Zimbru, the Moldavia team. With El Tanque on the field for the San Marino players for 81 minutes and a 1-0 defeat in Zimbru-Chisinau, with German Denis on the field this time for 75 minutes. He didn’t score, but he kept remarkable athleticism.

In short, at the Olympic stadium in Serravalle, a splendid structure in one of the municipalities that make up the state nestled on the border between Romagna and the Marches, Cosmos went closest to the goal, losing in the first leg in Montenegro in Podgorica against Il Sutjeska, limiting the damage to a very honorable one to zero for the hosts.

On the way back, the match was epic, with a lot of Bosnian ultras present in force, all regularly shirtless and with the ordinance belly on display. But without any real danger: because if in previous years the anti-Covid controls were very rigorous in the San Marino stadium, this time they are very rigorous for other reasons: no power banks allowed in the stadium, scrupulous checks, attention to respect for seats, bottles sold strictly without caps, gendarmerie present in force.

Oh God, it’s not like you really breathe the risk of accidents, but that’s how it works here.

Then, on the pitch, Cosmos took the lead and – in the light of the 1-0 home draw in the first leg – that would mean overtime. Then there’s a draw but, twice, Cosmos come within a step of 2-1 which, given that away goals are no longer worth double, would mean hope of qualification, perhaps on penalties. Indeed, on the 99th minute in the last second of stoppage time, the San Marino team’s goal seems just a step away, but even the last assault vanishes.

In short, the Cosmos is close to passing the round and entering history since it has only happened once before today.

And then there’s the third team: because, after being eliminated from the Champions League, the San Marino champions of Tre Penne are now entering the Conference. Even if the 0-3 scored at the Olimpico in Serravalle against the Latvians’ Valmiera in the first leg does not suggest that the next round will be very simple in the return leg on Tuesday evening. Therefore, the 208th and last place of the Republic of San Marino in the world ranking led by Argentina will not improve.

But, entering the Olimpico in Serravalle, one also enters another story, that of all San Marino sport – all exhibited in a special museum inside the stadium – which, with the three medals won in Tokyo, entered the Olympic medal collection, which instead he sees many nations, even high and noble ones starting from Albania, still fasting of Olympic medals. And with the Country of the Eagles, seventy-one other nations or representatives that officially participated in the Games are dry.

But not San Marino. The silver in Tokyo 2020 (actually 2021 due to the postponement of the Olympics) of the “trap” shooting team of Gian Marco Berti and Alessandra Perilli and the two bronzes again of the shooter Alessandra Perilli in women’s trap and the bronze of Myles Amine in wrestling they made history, also because Perilli herself held the best result in the history of the Republic of the Titan with a fourth place in the same discipline at the London Olympics nine years earlier.

To say, when the San Marino territory was crossed by the Olympic torch on the occasion of the Turin 2006 Winter Olympics, there was only one slalom skier in the race, but he didn’t finish the race.

In short, San Marino generally competed in the Mediterranean games or even more in the Games of the small European states where it was a real power that has won, to date, 61 gold, 109 silver and 141 bronze medals.

And then in the museum there are traces of other local glories: Massimo Bonini, obviously, who was the most famous San Marino footballer and played for the great Juventus, the two motorcyclists, Manuel Poggiali, winner of two world titles in 125 and 250, and Alex De Angelis, who has won a grand prix in eight seasons.

For local football, just wait.