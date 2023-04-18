San Marzano-Nuova Igea Virtus: knowing how to enhance a Cup

Like every year, the winners of the respective regional Italian cups challenge each other in a national competition, a highly successful formula of the Amateur League given the large response from the public in the matches played so far. Last year Barletta triumphed in the final on neutral ground in Rieti against Salsomaggiore, a match with a really important Apulian participation in ultras terms. By my personal tradition, I try to be present at at least one match in this final phase, net of the difficulties caused by matches played on working days. So here I am at the meeting between the Campania players of San Marzano and the Sicilians of Nuova Igea Virtus which, due to the unavailability of the local stadium, is being played at the “Felice Squitieri” in Sarno, where I had already been several times and not even a dozen kilometers from San Marzano sul Sarno.

The hosts’ team just last Sunday celebrated the victory of the championship of Excellence with four days to spare, even winning 14-0, a real record for the team of patron Francesco Romano, a well-known agro-food entrepreneur. On the other hand there is an old acquaintance of Italian football, Nuova Igea Virtus, a team for several years protagonist in the third series before the title, in 2018-2019 was bought by Milazzo forcing the restart from the Promotion and above all the change of name. Currently, the Barcellona Pozzo di Gotto team is leading the championship of Sicilian Excellence, disputed by Syracuse, another fallen noble, with Taormina playing the third wheel and trying to exploit any misstep.

The match finished 1-1, so today we expect the classic inside-or-out match. I leave quite early, both for logistical reasons and to visit the terminus of the Naples-Ottaviano-Sarno section of the Circumvesuviana. The previous sorties on site, above all due to lack of time, were always limited to the lower part of the city, this time instead I can go as far as the historic center with the beautiful Palazzo del Municipio, “climbing” to admire the oldest part of this fascinating town of over thirty thousand inhabitants, from the Terravecchia district which is accessed from the ancient ramps leading to the church of San Matteo, the first historic church of Sarno dating back to 1280, up to the ruins of the castle, with the watchtowers, some still in fairly good condition . Not satisfied, I go to see the old hospital, which is impossible not to notice when attending a match at the “Squitieri”, reachable only on foot from an ancient road. The view is spectacular but the surroundings are bleak with the walls of the old hospital now crumbling and above all with the land on which it stands at the risk of a landslide. The sad ending of the structure is the son of that famous day in 1998, when the flood led to a landslide and unfortunately to the death of 137 people in the municipality of Sarno alone. Not even the hospital, built in the highest part, was spared with even the helicopters arriving to evacuate the patients.

Coming back in dismay towards the stadium but certainly with some more knowledge of this tragedy, thanks to the stories of locals. I still have to fill the least serious gap with the San Marzano fans who, just before kick-off scheduled for 2.30 pm, take their seats with their groups. They are a good group for a city that can count on just over ten thousand inhabitants and considering that they are forced to always play away from their own stadium; the president has promised a state-of-the-art stadium with five thousand seats, completely covered, which will be the flagship of the Agro Nocerino Sarnese. For now he’s kept his word, bringing San Marzano from Promotion to Serie D over about three years, we’ll see what’s next.

The ultras of San Marzano immediately start encouraging their team, waving the three flags of the groups throughout the match to which, on and off, they add a few small flags. They are the authors of numerous applauses but also perform choruses to respond in the classic style of the Campania fans, finally the celebrations for the goals of the Frenchman Camara are very beautiful, author of the personal brace which in eight minutes, from minute 33 to minute 41, completely changes the course of the competition. In injury time of the first fraction, Prisco’s goal from a penalty kick was added, making the second part of the match a pure formality.

The guests arrive with a coach and in excellent numbers, calculating the distance and the midweek day. The Giallorossi fans also give their all as a group, cheering quite continuously and accompanying the choirs with countless claps, with the color guaranteed by the big banners and flags waved for a good part of the match. They accuse the blow deriving from the field but after a few minutes of discouragement they will then resume cheering.

In the second half, on the wings of enthusiasm, the large local crowd led by their ultras resumed cheering decisively, with the banners always in the front row, including that of the clubs with the wording MARZANESE who from time to time peeps out while also the grandstand, in certain circumstances participates in the support of the ultras. As in the first part of the match, there are numerous claps to accompany the choirs for a performance that is ultimately very positive and which I intend to re-evaluate next year, in the higher category and in comparison with other groups of fans.

Returning to the Sicilians, in this second part of the match, on the large result of 3-0 with the now established elimination, it would have been hard to cheer for anyone, but with great dignity they start cheering again as if nothing had happened, indeed and if possible, trying to cheer even more. With great sportsmanship they also applauded the departure of Camara, author of two goals, one more beautiful than the other. They sing continuous choruses making numerous claps and on a couple of occasions they enliven the sector by waving all the banners, flags and small flags available, giving a beautiful glance. They continue to cheer with a great choral intensity until the ninetieth minute and added time, then when the referee blows his whistle the end of hostilities, they applaud the team that went to greet them under the sector. Exactly the same thing happens under the sector of the landlords who, in addition, enjoy the qualification for the semifinal of this beautiful event in which they will face Campobasso in a double challenge, a comparison from which the ultras from Campania will also benefit who, in addition to competing with a historic, they will play in a facility like the “Nuovo Romagnoli” which tickles the imagination by evoking other challenges and categories which they obviously hope to conquer soon.

With the teams now in the changing rooms, as already happened in the first leg, chants of respect were sung in both sectors and subsequently for the freedom of the ultras and for the cautions, which were already often mentioned during the ninety minutes. Thus the curtain falls on a beautiful day of cheering, with the two teams that have gone far beyond my wildest expectations. Walking in the direction of Circumvesuviana, a stop at a pizzeria to eat a slice of one of the best pizzas I’ve ever tasted is inevitable: Campania always offers great things and not only in the culinary field, of course.

Marco Gasparri