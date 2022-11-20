PAVIA

After the great success in the derby against Robbio, Edimes Sanmaurense returns to play tonight (8.30 pm) on their home parquet to challenge Corsico. «Last week’s derby was of a high level for the category – comments the coach of the red and white Roberto Fossati – we almost always led the game, apart from at the end of the second quarter, although we only managed to close it in the final. We understood that if we work well and approach the match in the right way, the results will come: this shouldn’t be a reason for presumption, but it should give us awareness and great enthusiasm, even though we’re still in November». Hostile opponent Corsican. «What we did the week before doesn’t count anymore – underlines Fossati – Robbio’s away game is already archived, now what matters is winning at home against Corsico. We have a really complicated match against a team that is the second best defense in the league and that is an atypical team because they play in the zone for 40 minutes. We have to win tonight, otherwise Robbio’s success will be useless». Fluid technology, on the other hand, will be on stage tomorrow evening at 6 pm on the field of Leo XIII to try to get back on track. “Against Sanmaurense it seemed like an excellent match in general – explains Aironi coach Pier Zanotti – both from an emotional and a technical point of view. Sanmaurense had more energy, while we can’t have the same intensity to bring home the games that count. The problem was the too many offensive rebounds conceded to our opponents during the run: these are aspects we’ve been trying to improve on for some time, we still need to keep working”. A complicated challenge. «Leone XIII is a team that shouldn’t be underestimated – concludes Zanotti – they have great physical energy and long men who rebound strongly. At home they won by one point with Legnano».

Ranking (green group): Luino 14; Sanmaurense and Venegono 12; Daverio, Robbio and Casoratese 10; Legnano and Corsica 8; Sedriano, Cerro, Saint Pius X and Leo XIII 6; Cus Milan 4; Castronno 0.