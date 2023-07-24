San Severo announces Roman Tchintcharauli

The Allianz Pazienza Cestistica San Severo communicates that it has reached an agreement for the next competitive season with Roman Tchintcharauli, center of 2.05.

Georgian by birth, born in 2002, Roman began his Italian training in 2018 at Derthona Basket, the same year in which he showed off, albeit very young, also in the C Silver series championship with Nuova Olympia Voghera. The following season (2019/2020) he moved to Calabria to wear the Planet Basket Catanzaro shirt, a company with which he participates in both the Under 18 Eccellenza and Serie C Gold championships. In the 2020/2021 sports year, he plays in Serie B with the Maestria Sport Academy Catanzaro jacket, averaging 3 points and recovering 3.8 rebounds in just over 13 minutes of average use. Hence the attentions of Scafati, who buys it to loan it to Sebastiani Rieti still in B; in Lazio he plays twenty-one matches with an average of 15 minutes of use, 5 goals and 5 carambola. In the last season the big man was confirmed by Scafati as twelfth on the scoresheet in Lega A.

“I think Roman is one of the few young full-backs in the category who can have an immediate impact in a competitive championship like Serie B – commented Nicolas Panizza, Sporting Director of San Severo Basketball -. He is a player with great ambition, a fundamental element to achieve certain goals, good physical qualities and above all an extremely professional person. For these reasons, we are relying heavily on him, aware that he will never fail in his commitment and we welcome him to our team ”.