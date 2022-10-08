Apu, look who sees himself. Three weeks after the slip in the Supercoppa semifinal, the bianconeri find San Severo basketball. A sort of rematch that the Old Wild West cares a lot about, because it wants to prove that that misstep was just an episode.

MAXIMUM ATTENTION

One thing is certain: this evening (duo at 8 pm at Carnera) Udine does not run the risk of taking the commitment under the arm. In fact, the Apulians proved to be a real team even after the crossing in the semifinals: against Cremona in the final they played it all the way and in the first championship they defeated the ambitious Rimini with authority. There is enough to enter the field with the eyes of the tiger in the presence of the terrible boys in yellow and black. The precedents in Friuli seem to leave no way out in San Severo: three wins out of three for Udine, which won in the last pre-pandemic match in February 2020 and in the two games of the fourth play-offs in May.

TURNOVER

Compared to the trip to Ferrara, coach Boniciolli recovers “Ciccio” Pellegrino under the basket and is forced to send one of the eleven seniors to the stands. The final choice will be revealed only today morning to keep everyone on the rope. The feeling is that the runoff concerns the outsiders, where a certain abundance has to be managed with the addition of Briscoe. Last Sunday’s playing time suggests three names: Nobile, Mussini and Palumbo were used between 13 and 14 minutes, it is likely that the sacrificed of this round is one of them.

BIANCONERE VOICES

The spokesperson for the Apu locker room on the eve of the match is the returning Pellegrino. «We meet a group, that of San Severo, which surprised us a lot in the Super Cup. It is a team that has been able to find a high alchemy, since the first pre-season races. The desire for revenge is great after the knockout last September, we will certainly have to give 100% as in every match ». The assistant coach Gabriele Grazzini follows: «Currently the Apulians pull more from three than two, with excellent percentages and play with great ease and team spirit. Furthermore, in their ranks there is a player, Matteo Bogliardi, who has made a leap forward in terms of trust and involvement ».

THE FRAME

Today is Isaiah Briscoe’s first match in front of the Carnera audience, which promises to be numerous. There are around 1,900 subscriptions, latecomers have until tonight to get the card on the Vivaticket website and in authorized resellers. The presale of tickets is also proceeding well, 3,000 spectators are expected in the stands. Those who cannot attend the match in person can follow the live streaming on the website of the National Basketball League, if they have a subscription to the LnpPass service.