After 14 public meetings presented the report. Now the matter passes to the Municipality which has 60 days to present the dossier

Forty days of public debate. The ball now passes to the Municipality, which will present its dossier within 60 days. This morning, in the Franco Brigida hall of Palazzo Marino, the coordinator Andrea Pillon presented the final report relating to the DP on the San Siro stadium.

Events — Pillon and Gaia Romani, councilor for Civic Services of the Municipality of Milan, illustrated the process followed from 28 September to today: “We have organized fourteen meetings, which were attended by over 3000 people, physically present and above all remotely. We aimed to involve all citizens, from the youngest to the oldest, of all genders and social backgrounds. We are happy to have succeeded, it was one of the most followed debates in Italy. We sent our report to the Inter and Milan clubs, the National Commission and the Municipality of Milan. Now, the Municipality has 60 days available to evaluate the results and the proposals that have emerged and then publish a dossier in this regard”.

The conclusions — “The participants presented doubts and observations, however there is a general sharing of two ideas: the San Siro area needs redevelopment, Inter and Milan need a stadium of their own and in step with the times, be it new or renovated – Pillon explained -. When a public debate is organized, supporters of the so-called zero-option usually abound. In this case it didn’t happen, it’s important to focus on this ”. See also Castel Fusano fire, the pine forest burns: "Explosions, black smoke and flames" - breaking latest news

Perplexity — As for the critical issues dealt with in the report, however, the themes are varied. “Citizens have exposed problems that they are already forced to face on a daily basis: roads, parking, noise and green areas. According to most, it is essential that any transformation of the area foresees the intervention of a real public management, which guarantees the protection of a certain type of interest”, continued Pillon. “It was useful to dust off old renovation proposals, even though the clubs don’t think it is possible to operate on the existing facility today. It will also be necessary to pay attention to the needs of street vendors and business owners near the stadium, who could be penalized by the opening of a new shopping center near the structure”.

Capacity — Finally, as regards the capacity of the stadium, an important reassurance arrives: “With the reduction in the number of seats, most of the sectors will not be affected by a price increase. During the meetings, it was explained to us that both the so-called popular tickets and the standard season tickets should have a price similar to the current ones”.

November 18, 2022 (change November 18, 2022 | 14:12)

