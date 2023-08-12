San Siro is not the Colosseum: it needs football or a surprise twist to live

Those who celebrate the failed demolition of the stadium must also think what to do with it in the next future. or theInter change your mind or you need a really brilliant intuition.

What is the most outrageous end for a football temple? Being demolished and then replaced from a new generation stadium or remain standing, but defected of the teams that wrote its glorious history? Personally I would have had a hard time choosing, but in the case of San Siro the problem is no longer topical: barring twists and turns, the constraint of cultural interest on the part of the Superintendency will put an end to the dilemma, canceling the hypothesis of the demolition.

A hypothesis, however, certainly not without disturbing aspects, starting with the gigantic environmental impact and, perhaps even more relevant consideration, continuing with an at least questionable urban context. Taking demolition into consideration would only have made sense in the face of a new construction project in a less congested part of the city, and not in neighborhoods where the traffic concentration for matches and concerts it causes well-known problems for both residents and politics. Moreover, an area that has been waiting for a credible redevelopment idea and above all the capital to support it for a long time. This will not be the occasion.

On the contrary, the idea of ​​tearing down the Meazza to build another plant right next to the current structure or subordinately in the adjoining Racecourse of the Maura (moreover in the South Agricultural Park) could only split the city between those in favor and against.

The push of the teams towards the new construction is motivated by various considerations, including the advantages included in the current legislation on stadiums. A legitimate private interest. In protecting the public one, the the municipality of Milan he didn’t exactly have the upper hand, but this fact has been largely underestimated. Many self-proclaimed well-informed had even shrugged in the face of the hypothesis that the clubs emigrated to other municipalities, branding it as an unreliable “threat” and one to which, in any case, one should not bend. The steps actually taken by Milan have demonstrated the shortsightedness of these positions.

The imminent bond (moreover widely expected, certainly not an epiphany) is alone the last ring of this chain of events. A path that turned out to be a veritable via crucis of strategic and communicative errors, in which everyone was given the floor except the citizens, the legitimate owners of San Siro. It is as a consequence of all these phases, not just the last in chronological order, that we are now faced with a question with no simple solution: what to do with a stadium that will remain standing, but without AC Milan and Inter as tenants? There is life beyond football?

I concerts they are a great asset but only for the summer unless you build full coverage like that of the stadium in Amsterdam. But at whose expense? And with which business plan? Making room for other sports would be glamorous and noble, but not sustainable on the economic level. Unfortunately in Italy no other sport keeps up with men’s football, which also has its problems, and the bumpy path of professionalism in women’s football shows that for certain changes a law is not enough, but a more complex cultural evolution is needed which frankly does not seem at the gates. The popularity curve of the rugbywhich filled the Meazza in 2009 for the match between the Azzurri and the All Blacks, is far from its peak.

Among the other hypotheses presented up to now, that of the climbing wall, but overall none has cleared the field of doubts. Now a re-functionalization of the second ring is being hypothesized, which would become a shopping gallery thanks to the use of private capital: if and when there is a concrete project, it will be possible to discuss it. To date, however, the optimism heralded in some public statements recalls the scene from the sequel de The craziest plane in the world, when a flashing text invites passengers not to panic even if the aircraft is falling, and then sadly concludes: “Ok, panic”. Those who celebrate the Superintendency’s position certainly have his reasons, but they also have to worry about how to give a future at the soccer ladder. Otherwise it will end up in a dystopian scenario, like the one imagined for the album cover Devastating de Il Pagante, where a stadium-ruin was imagined, half covered by spontaneous vegetation.

The San Siro affair has divided public opinion worse than a goal disallowed in the derby, but now the fact that the situation is really very difficult is an objective fact. Stadiums like Wembley and Highbury, no less famous, have been demolished leaving no regrets. There are those who hope that San Siro will be restructured, like the Camp Nou and the Santiago Bernabeu, but there is the small detail that the teams seem to have a completely different idea. The risk is that it will end up, staying in Milan, like the Arena Civica named after Gianni Brera: full of history and charm, but empty have long been one of the key events.

Even if protected by the constraint, San Siro it’s not the Colosseum. So it’s really hard to imagine a worthy future without a intended use appropriate. And this can only come from a sensational rethinking of Inter or an innovative managerial idea. However, any step backwards by the Nerazzurri should be justified by a sporting and economic project credible, certainly not from a lack of alternatives which would only represent a postponement of the problem. As for the managerial idea, to unblock this stalemate it should be born quickly and should be truly brilliant. So brilliant that, at least for now, we common worried Milanese citizens cannot not even glimpse it on the horizon.