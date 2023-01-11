Milan is the only city with two European champion teams: it deserves two facilities. Instead the usual minimalist project advances

Milan is the only city in Europe to have two teams capable of winning the Champions League or the old Champions Cup: Milan have won it seven times, Inter three. Madrid and Barcelona, ​​Munich and Liverpool, Manchester and Lisbon do not enjoy a similar privilege, not even London, which always has many clubs in the Premier League (this season there are six, for example): all have had a champion club Europe, but none has had two. In short, if we are looking for the capital of continental football, we have to go a short way. It’s here: in Milan.

Reading the names of the cities we have mentioned – but we could add many more – there is a further element that catches the eye: none of these has only one football stadium, they all have more. And, absolutely, no club that has won the Champions League is obliged to share its plant with a cousin club. The equation is quite simple, we would say elementary: one team, one stadium. The situation is therefore paradoxical: Milan, queen of Europe thanks to the European trophies of Milan and Inter, is Cinderella because these two great clubs have to coexist inside the San Siro. Queen and Cinderella at the same time: curious, certainly; puzzling, too.

This situation is back in the limelight now that the construction of the new San Siro, a goal of Milan and Inter for years, suffers another sudden slowdown. So much, too abrupt, to the point that it becomes terribly difficult to imagine the birth of the new Milanese facility in that area not only in a short or reasonable time, but also over a long period. At the moment the project seems destined to end up on a dead end. After all, how can one imagine carrying out such an important work without the support of the government, but rather having to deal with the firm opposition of the representatives of the executive? Yet the Rossoneri and Nerazzurri didn’t give up, they kept going, wasting money and time in an attempt to bring down a wall that was too strong. When they realize that it’s a futile effort, they’ll try to get around the obstacle by building the stadium elsewhere, perhaps in Sesto San Giovanni, but still together: half me and half you. Half construction costs, above all: better to save. See also Arnaboldi holds back the big names and studies a last-minute shot on the market

The real question, as mentioned, becomes precisely this: the construction of a stadium for two. Two clubs, two teams, two fans destined to be together. A different path from what has happened over the years in every city in Europe. A modest choice, which shouldn’t belong to big clubs like Milan and Inter, with an extraordinary past and a wonderful crowd, capable of filling San Siro even for a knockout round of the Italian Cup against Parma (it happened yesterday). Faced with so much history and so much passion, Cardinale and Zhang intend to split the expenses, with the result that everything will be halved, or at least significantly reduced. Obviously also the revenues, which instead should allow the two companies to make a leap in quality.

Milan and Inter are facing the stadium question with an old, outdated mentality, and not only abroad but also in Italy: in Turin, for example, Juve and Toro play in different stadiums, and Rome and Lazio have never even thought about live together in the same facility planning their future away from the Olimpico. Why is this happening in Milan, the economic heart of our country? Because Cardinale’s Milan and Zhang’s Inter have a minimalist vision of the future. And we have the signals before our eyes every day: just look at the difficulties with which they move on the market.

January 11, 2023 (change January 11, 2023 | 07:16)

