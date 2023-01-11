Home Sports San Siro, Salvini to Sgarbi: “He speaks in a personal capacity and cannot block the project”
Sports

San Siro, Salvini to Sgarbi: “He speaks in a personal capacity and cannot block the project”

by admin
San Siro, Salvini to Sgarbi: “He speaks in a personal capacity and cannot block the project”

The deputy prime minister replies to the undersecretary who had reiterated his intention to place a constraint on the old stadium to the Gazzetta: “Milan and Inter need a new and modern stadium”

“Milan and Inter, fans, sportsmen and clubs need a new, safe, modern, European, innovative, green stadium. After years of work, projects, meetings and commitment, it’s time to start work. Sgarbi speaks correctly personal and has no possibility of blocking a project that has been awaited for years: as a Milanese, as a fan and as deputy prime minister I say `forward to the future!´”. This was stated by the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Infrastructure and Transport, Matteo Salvini, after today’s words by Undersecretary Vittorio Sgarbi at the Journal.

In the Gazette

In the interview published today, the Undersecretary for Culture reiterated his thoughts: “San Siro can’t be touched” he said to then ensure that the “relational bond” on the stadium “will be done, if they want to hold council meetings, if they want to practice on a dialectical and political level, they can continue, we will make the bond anyway”. San Siro, according to what Sgarbi told the Gazzetta, must be saved because sport has “a fundamental role in our vision of the world and Milan is one of the capitals of Italian football. Mazzola and Rivera played in that stadium, it is intuitive that San Siro can’t be shot down, I really can’t understand.”

January 11 – 10:29

© breaking latest news

See also  Belluno Dolomites, Masoch and Miniati out of the games

You may also like

The Fifth National Amateur Go Competition Finals Finished

Buffon, insults from Inter fans in the Italian...

The start of the Malaysian Badminton Open is...

Maruska Albertazzi, from anorexia to sexual violence: “The...

World Table Tennis Championships singles preliminaries

Udinese embraces Deulofeu again but the market sirens...

Djokovic injured: leaves training with a muscle problem

The winning streak of the Shougang men’s basketball...

Udine and Cividale: here is the road map...

Hawkins and Williams advanced to the quarterfinals of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy