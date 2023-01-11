“Milan and Inter, fans, sportsmen and clubs need a new, safe, modern, European, innovative, green stadium. After years of work, projects, meetings and commitment, it’s time to start work. Sgarbi speaks correctly personal and has no possibility of blocking a project that has been awaited for years: as a Milanese, as a fan and as deputy prime minister I say `forward to the future!´”. This was stated by the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Infrastructure and Transport, Matteo Salvini, after today’s words by Undersecretary Vittorio Sgarbi at the Journal .

In the interview published today, the Undersecretary for Culture reiterated his thoughts: “San Siro can’t be touched” he said to then ensure that the “relational bond” on the stadium “will be done, if they want to hold council meetings, if they want to practice on a dialectical and political level, they can continue, we will make the bond anyway”. San Siro, according to what Sgarbi told the Gazzetta, must be saved because sport has “a fundamental role in our vision of the world and Milan is one of the capitals of Italian football. Mazzola and Rivera played in that stadium, it is intuitive that San Siro can’t be shot down, I really can’t understand.”