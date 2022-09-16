Home Sports San Siro Stadium will be demolished: the new one in 2027
The project changes before the public debate In the historic plant the start of the 2026 Games, then not even a part will remain standing

Meazza goodbye. Next to the new San Siro there will be nothing left of today’s stadium: Inter and Milan have decided, not even a part will be retained of the glorious facility born in 1926 and enlarged in 1955 and 1990. After a very long push and pull, here is the turning point. The Cathedral, the stadium of the future rossonerazzurro, will be born in 2027-2028 and soon after the Meazza will be pulled down. Completely. No remains, no vestiges. No part will be preserved and re-functionalized.

