San Siro, the reasons for the restriction: no to demolition. Milan and Inter out of town?

The “structural solution made up of 132 portals” which constitutes “the backbone that supports the bleachers, stairs, access ramps, shelves and service walkways”, in addition to the fact that with “the construction of the second ring, for San Siro finally completes the image of a real stadium, which it had never had from its origins”. Are these the reasons with which the Superintendency of Archaeology, Fine Arts and Landscape for the Metropolitan City of Milan believes “that, for the second ring, the requisites of cultural interest may exist”, as stated in the documents sent to the Municipality of Milan regarding the stadium Meazza of San Siro

The reasons for the constraint: “Design of portals and stairs”

“From particular interest is the design of the portals, which have the shape of two arms stretched diagonally (one above the steps of the first ring, the other outside the old perimeter wall of the same), called in construction site jargon, respectively, ‘elephant’ and ‘giraffe'”, reads the documents of the Superintendence, which ANSA has examined. “In the structure the stairs have a “vomitory” outlet, a component of the classical stadium. The architectural relevance of the second ring lies in the ability of the authors (Ing. Ferruccio Calzolari, Arch. Armando Ronca) to ‘translate the technical constraints into expressiveness, and [lo stadio] it had acquired that aspect strongly characterized by the ramps enveloping the building in plastic bands of overhangs and recesses and in alternations of light and dark. The same ramps take on an evocative symbolic meaning, bringing the crowd, the true protagonist of the architecture of the stadiums, right up to the walls and transforming the ordinary walls into lived places of dynamic paths”, continues the Soprintendenzto. “With the construction of the second ring, for San Siro, finally, the image of a real stadium is completed, which it had never possessed from its origins (in relation to the contemporary ones of Turin, Genoa, Bologna and Florence), a shape that had just taken shape only with the first expansion of 1937-39.It is evident, therefore, from the historical images, how the stadium was organically completed with the construction of the second ring still almost totally visible and usable under the superstructures of the third ring and the roof . Given the above, this Superintendency believes that, for the second ring, the requirements of simple cultural interest may exist, necessary for a positive verification pursuant to articles 10 and 12 of Legislative Decree n. 42/2004 and subsequent amendments”, concludes the Superintendencea.

Milan towards San Donato, Inter evaluates Rozzano

At this point the road that Milan e Inter they should undertake. The AC Milan club focuses on an area in San Donato, practically at the entrance to Milan and bought 90% of Sportlifecity, i.e. the company that owns the area on which the new AC Milan stadium could be built. L‘Inter instead signed an exclusive for the feasibility study with the ownership of an area in the municipality of Rozzano close to the Assago Forum, near the exit of the Tangenziale Ovest. Now the question is: what will become of the Meazza?

