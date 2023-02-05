The territories of San Vigilio di Marebbe, the Valle di Marebbe and San Martino in Badia are among the most fascinating places to discover in Val Badia. Exciting skiing and magnificent views, outdoor sports in summer and winter, a nature to discover that tells the whole story of the Dolomites and a millenary mountain culture. Mountain biking, trekking, walks, wellness, traditions, gastronomy, culture, art, entertainment are among the reasons to discover these territories this year. Nestled in the heart of the Dolomites, custodians of majestic views, in one of the sunniest positions in the Alpine areas: this is the living and pulsating heart of Ladinia, a territory with an ancient culture that intertwines centuries-old traditions with the most contemporary trends.

San Vigilio di Marebbe: 7 reasons to discover it this year

San Vigilio di Marebbe – Al Plan in Ladin – is the main center of the Municipality of Marebbe, located in the homonymous valley, which also includes the hamlets of Pieve di Marebbe, Longega and Rina. San Martino in Badia – San Martin de Tor in Ladin – is the capital of the municipality which also includes the hamlets of Piccolino, Longiarü and Antermoia. This territory contains the most authentic heart of Ladinia and is the perfect destination all year round thanks to a varied offer of sport, nature, culture and entertainment, available for all ages and athletic preparations.

1. The sunniest side of Plan de Corones

San Vigilio is nestled on the sunniest side of Plan de Corones, from here the ski lifts leave for the most famous ski area in South Tyrol. A large part of the Municipality of Marebbe is included within the Fanes-Senes-Braies Natural Park, while that of San Martino is included in the Puez-Odle Park. An uncontaminated nature which, protected and safeguarded by rigorous initiatives, has allowed the territory to be the first in South Tyrol to obtain the international certification for sustainable tourism GSTC (third in Italy). Undisputed destination for lovers of trekking and mountain biking when the snow gives way to lush meadows, it is perfect for both winter and summer family holidays. The culture and traditions are alive here thanks to a population that still speaks Ladin, but which confronts and welcomes the contemporary. Witnesses are the museums that tell the story and the initiatives that meet the new experiments.

2. The Parks of Fanes – Senes -Braies and Puez-Odle: a living book on the Dolomites

San Vigilio and San Martin are among the most pristine areas of the Dolomites, “Unesco World Natural Heritage”, offer extraordinary panoramas, disruptive also for their light, which marries this region almost all year round. Each of them is a gateway to two of the seven South Tyrolean nature parks recognized and protected by state, regional and provincial legislation.

The municipalities of Marebbe, and therefore San Vigilio, are largely included in the Fanes – Senes – Braies Natural Park, which extends for 25,453 hectares and is, by surface area, the second of the South Tyrolean natural parks. This park, easily accessible from many places, offers some of the most beautiful alpine panoramas in the Dolomites, and is also considered a real Animal Kingdom. Here, in fact, lives a variety of fauna considered representative for the entire region of the Dolomites, thanks to the heterogeneity of the various habitats present. The bands of vegetation present vary from low mountain woods (from 1,500 meters above sea level) to the typical vegetation of rocky regions (which on the top of Conturines exceeds 3,000 meters above sea level).

In the Fanes-Senes-Braies Natural Park, 5 of the 7 species of Owls (owls, owls and owls) live in freedom. At the Owl Park San Vigilio, you can admire more than 40 different species of birds of prey, for a number that is around 110 birds. At the zoological park, very rare specimens are also cared for, which in nature would be at risk of extinction.

Much of the territory of San Martino in Badia is hosted by Puez Odle Nature Park, which is called a history book of the Earth. Its territory has preserved the structures and the various geological ages of the rocks of the Dolomites. Within its approximately 9,400 hectares of extension, at an average altitude of just under 2,500 meters above sea level, the Puez Odle Natural Park is interesting for its landscapes of significant scenic beauty: natural amphitheaters, caves, arches, pinnacles of rock and bizarre forms of erosion, admirable in particular on Col dala Sone, on the Gardenaccia plateau or on Col de Puez, where one can find the only remains of deposits dating back to the Jurassic and Cretaceous of all the Dolomites.

In numbers

2 Natural Parks declared by UNESCO cover more than 50% of the territory

about 600 km of marked trails in the 2 natural parks (in summer)

More than 25 peaks to reach independently

3. Plan de Corones, the number 1 ski center in all of South Tyrol

San Vigilio di Marebbe lies on the sunniest side of Plan de Corones. From here the ski lifts leave for the most famous ski area in South Tyrol. The rounded mountain, also affectionately called “panettone”, offers 120 km of slopes and 32 lifts on the vast slopes of San Vigilio, Brunico and Valdaora. There are many offers, both for expert skiers and for beginners. The easy slopes (blue/red) descend directly to San Vigilio, as well as the black “Erta” slopes (the slope where the women’s world cup race is held).

Over 476 hectares of mountain dedicated to ski slopes, programmed snowmaking systems which guarantee usability from the beginning to the end of the ski season. Comfortable connections, both with Alta Pusteria (by train from cable car to cable car) and with Alta Badia and Sellaronda (with ski bus shuttle), make it the number 1 ski center in all of South Tyrol. For more information: Plan De Corones, Best Ski Resort

4. Cross-country skiing paradise

Some localities have specialized in cross-country skiing, with routes suitable for the most diverse levels of individual preparation, such as the one from San Vigilio to Pederù, for example, or in Antermoia / Passo delle Erbe. In Antermoia, there is also a small ski lift, ideal for making the first attempts on skis, here all children up to 12 years and seniors over 65 ski for free!

Ski mountaineering finds its realm among the peaks of the natural parks of Fanes Senes and Braies or Puez Odle. By alternating skis and climbing skins you can conquer peaks and peaks that would otherwise be impossible to reach, from where you can then enjoy skiing in fresh snow.

5. Summer outdoor in total immersion in nature

Climbing, hiking and trekking naturally take first place among the activities to be enjoyed in the summer season. Bikers have access to the best trails and services immersed in the nature of the Dolomites, with about 580 km of mountain bike trails. In general, lovers of active and outdoor holidays will find all the facets of the mountain, set in fantastic settings.

The adrenaline-pumping experiences of paragliding, the zipline and the skyscraper are dedicated to the more adventurous. In reality, even lovers of “dolce far niente” can relax at the Spiaggetta Ciamaor where you can sunbathe, play and swim. While for young adventurers there are many initiatives such as the Dolomiti Rangers, excursions and games dedicated to the little ones, but also activities suitable for the whole family such as horseback riding or e-bike and segway rides.

6. Family four-seasons

San Vigilio – Dolomites also responds perfectly to needs of a holiday with children: hotels, sports and entertainment facilities specifically dedicated to children. Services for the peace of mind of parents ranging from nursery to ski school with daily assistance. There are also various entertainment proposals, offered almost daily, not to mention the Visitor centers of natural parks, which have made children and adolescents their most involved public. In winter, then, there are playgrounds in the snow – such as the Winter playground on the Pedagà slope or the Snow Park at the top of Plan De Corones – or the numerous toboggan runs or those for ice skating. And what about the magic of an afternoon walk in the woods wrapped up in warm blankets to enjoy the sunset on a horse-drawn sleigh.

7. Culture, art and traditions in a union between past, present and future

The Ladin population was among the first to have anthropized the Dolomite region, traces of which date back to before the Bronze Age. The Roman domination revolutionized the social and economic system also modifying the language with the influence of Latin. Ladin is the mother tongue of about 40,000 people, it is taught in schools and used as a means of communication in everyday life. The Ladin tradition is not simply a tradition, it is a culture that has created a very strong bond of identity among the people separated by wars, dictatorships, politics and governments, gradually increasing the sensitivity of the Ladins for the fine arts, music, literature and even architecture. The custodian of this narrative is the Museum Ladin, in San Martino in Badia, which has found its headquarters in the ancient Ciastel de Tor, a castle dating back to 1230. The Ladin cultural institute Micurá de Rü, on the other hand, takes care of keeping alive Ladinness through scientific, artistic, cultural, informative and relational activities.

In the surrounding area there are many other museums that tell this ancient and fascinating story, such as the Lüch de Oriana farm museum, in Lungiarü, which shows life on a farm. Or the small hamlets called Viles, traditional rural settlements which still maintain their original form today, the old houses, the barns, the ovens, the fountains and the paths.

While the Smach Public Art Park is dedicated to contemporary art. Val Dl’ert where art and natural context establish a complementary relationship. Val dl’Ert in summer is also a theater under the stars which can only be accessed on foot.

Advertising