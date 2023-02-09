The chief executive, Pedro Sanchezasked this Thursday the leaders of the European Union and in the presence of the President of Ukraine, Volodímir Zelenski, maintain unitary support and aid to this country and continue the policy of sanctions against Russia.

“We cannot lower the pressure on Russia,” he warned in his speech at the extraordinary meeting of the European Council that was attended by Zelenski.

There were seven European leaders who spoke at the meeting in Brussels with the Ukrainian president, and in his words, according to Spanish sources, Sánchez stressed the importance and need to maintain the unity of the EU and its allies in support for Ukraine.