Sánchez concentrates on the ‘face to face’ with Feijóo to move votes in the middle of the campaign

05/07/2023 a las 07:51

In the April 2019 elections, 7.1% of those who watched the debate changed their vote, and in November, despite the repetition, 4.2%

The need to come back, to shorten the distance with the PP, leads Pedro Sánchez to attach the utmost importance to ‘dear aa dear‘ who will star with Alberto Núñez Feijóo in the next Monday in Atresmedia. He will be the only one in which he will be able to compete with the ‘popular’ candidate who, for now, maintains his refusal to attend the four-person debate on TVE. In Moncloa they trust that will move voteAbove all, they explain, because more and more Spaniards decide their ballot during the campaign.

With the objective of prepare it “right”, the President of the Government has suspended his acts during the weekend. On Saturday a rally had been organized in Extremadura and it has been cancelled. Sánchez is going to lock himself up with his team. They don’t know to what extent it will work in his favor but they want to make sure that he will favor them. The debates have been very important in recent campaigns. Since the first one between Felipe González and José María Aznar was organized in 1993, the public perception of who wins and who loses has always helped. But since 2019 there is data on how much it affects the decision to vote.

In the April 2019 election There were two debates, two nights in a row, which brought together first on TVE and a day later on Atresmedia, Sánchez, Pablo Casado, Albert Rivera and Pablo Iglesias. According to the Sociological Research Center (CIS) in its post-electoral study, a 7.1% of the people who saw them changed their voting intention. The one on TVE had an audience of 8.8 million people, the second surpassed it with 9.4. The average of those who moved to another party is more than 600,000. A landslide that, if homogeneous, decides an election.

In the electoral repetition of December, also with Santiago Abascal, there were 8.8 citizens in front of the television. On that occasion the movements were minor but also notable. According to the CIS, 4.2, around 3.5 million, modified their initial idea.

35.3% of voters decide during the campaign

Added to this is the trend, increasingly consolidated since the change in consumer habits that produced the great crisis of 2008, that Spaniards decide to vote later. There is already some data on what happened in the regional and municipal elections on May 28 in the latest barometer. Referring only to the regional ones, 64.5% decided so long before the start of the electoral campaign; 10.2% at the beginning; 13.7% the last week; 3.3% on the day of reflection and 8.1% on the same day of the elections.

The data supports the relevance that Sánchez gives to his ‘face to face’ with Feijóo who, according to Moncloa, “he is hiding” because “either he does not have the strength to debate or he is ashamed of the pacts with Vox”. At this time the teams of both “continue working” in the organization of this political combat.

The PSOE has opted for a discreet campaign, convinced that what favors them now is that the focus remains on the PP and its agreements with the ultra-right, but the Prime Minister is meeting some milestones that he has set for himself. The interview in ‘El Hormiguero’ last week, the visit this Tuesday to ‘The Ana Rosa Quintana Program’. According to Moncloa sources, they are “satisfied” with the media tour and with the progress made by the latest polls. “The audience is good, there is a flood of viewers, which exceeds the usual data.” “There is a drag effect that can be positive.” He himself said yesterday on Tele 5 that in recent weeks there has been “reactivated” the mobilization of the progressive vote.

wanting to go Tell me when and where. I will be there. Thanks for the invitation! https://t.co/9D8qtu1rdO — Pedro Sánchez (@sanchezcastejon) June 28, 2023

His journey will continue with formats far from traditional media. He has already announced that he will be on the podcast ‘The Pija and the Quinqui‘ and is also scheduled to attend ‘goodism good’ y ‘twenty-something hour‘, the two in the Ser. No one bellows in Moncloa, the fatalism that prevailed after 28M continues, attenuated only by the pace of work. Any interlocutor from the socialist leadership admits the difficulty that 23j entails but they warn: “Feijóo is also trusting himself too much.”