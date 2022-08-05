Original title: Sanchez on joining Paris: convinced we made the right choice and we will have a great season

Sanchez on joining Paris: We’re sure we’ve made the right choice and we’ll have a great season

Live it on August 5th Paris Paris official previously released news to confirm that the team has signed Lille midfielder Sanches. The player himself also accepted an official interview with Paris.

Talking about the first feeling of joining Paris

“I am very happy to be here, to come to Paris. The past few days have been very important for me and my family. I am sure that I made the right choice by joining this club. I chose Paris Saint-Germain because I Think it’s the best for me. Staying in France? It’s important to me because I’m already familiar with the league.”

Speaking of Galti

“I know him very well! He’s a great coach and he’s made me improve a lot since I joined Ligue 1. We even won titles together at Lille. We work well together and I’m very happy to be with him again. He works with his coaching staff. Working with coaches you know always makes things easier. Communication is easier.”

Talking about the influence of several Portuguese players in the team on his decision

“(The impact) is not that much. I think my decisions are all the same. I think it was the right choice and of course I am happy to be able to play with my fellow Portuguese. It promotes my integration into the whole team. I have Met Nuno Mendes and Pereira, but I don’t know Vitignha yet. I spoke to Nuno before signing and he told me a little bit about Paris Saint-Germain very well.”

Talking about the upcoming season

“It’s going to be a great season, I’m going to help the team and give everything! I think we’re going to have a great season.”

