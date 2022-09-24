It took three applause, three in number, with the classic “hand” of emoticon to ignite the fantasy and start dreaming. In fact, if in recent days Marco Silvestri, backed by the official Udinese profile, had joked on social media inviting Cristiano Ronaldo to join the Juventus group, given that he wants to leave Manchester United in the middle of this season, immediately after the World Cup in Qatar, another Champions player showed up in person, through his Instagram profile, at the announcement of Udinese’s victory over Inter: Alexis Sanchez.

Needless to say, the compliments posted by Alexis – officia1 have a double effect. The Inter fans were resentful, given that until last summer the Chilean was one of the heroes of the house, capable of knocking out the enemy Juventus at the end of the Super Cup with a goal at the end.

Now, having landed at Igor Tudor’s Olympique Marseille (second in the league in France behind the PSG of the “galactics”), Sanchez seems to have been reborn: 4 goals in the 7 games played since he signed an annual contract with OM with the option of renewal for a further year. The salary figures: 3 million per season, decidedly lower than what he took from Inter who had decided to sell him precisely to free up “salary space”.

Perhaps this is why he did not remain in the heart of the 33-year-old Chilean in the Nerazzurri, so much so that among the comments under the applause of Sanche there is also that of an Inter fan: “What are you doing ???”.

The answers of the Friulian fans are quite different, in the heart of which there is always the Niño Maravilla, the Chilean boy who, having arrived in Juventus just of age, was able to become an absolute protagonist in Udinese capable of reaching the Champions League preliminaries with Francesco Guidolin at the helm. It was May 2011. A few months after his move to Barcelona for 26 million plus bonuses (for a total of 40, it is said), just before the match against Arsenal that blocked the Bianconeri from the Champions League group stage.

«Niñoooo !!! You know that we will always love you », one of the messages from Friuli. And then «@ alexis_officia1 we look forward to seeing you next year», and again: «You will come back to wear our colors … right ???».

Yes, it’s nice to be able to dream with a Udinese so high and in the upper tiers of the standings. A Udinese who dreams of Europe and the return of Sanchez, to close that circle left open eleven years ago.