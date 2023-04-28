Sanctions and remorse after mass brawl

After the mass brawl at the Euroleague game between Real Madrid and Partizan Belgrade, a continental league disciplinary judge has imposed severe sanctions. Both clubs have to pay a fine of 50,000 euros each. Four players were suspended.

Euroleague game ends with mass brawl

Real Madrid’s Guershon Yabusele was hit the hardest. He had thrown his opponent Dante Exum to the ground and has to watch the next five games. Kevin Punter – also from the Madrilenians – received a two-game ban. At Partizan, Gabriel Deck and Matthias Lessort each have to sit out a game. No appeals against the decision were allowed.

Meanwhile, Sergio Llull apologized. “What happened last night should never happen on a basketball court,” the 35-year-old Real Madrid captain tweeted. “I take responsibility for that hard foul that caused the disaster that followed. My apologies to all basketball fans.”

Escalation 100 seconds before the end

After a hard foul by Llull 100 seconds before the end, players from both teams clashed on the floor, there were blows. Yabusele threw Exum to the ground with such force that, according to Spanish media reports, he injured his foot. Professionals of the teams had to be held back by outsiders.

The game was then stopped when Partizan was 95-80 and counted for the guests because neither team had the two players needed to continue. The referees awarded disqualifying fouls against more than 20 players. Partizan leads 2-0 in the quarterfinal series. The team that wins three games first advances.

The Euroleague sharply condemned the events in a statement. They violated the values ​​of respect that the league, clubs and basketball stand for.