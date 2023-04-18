Sandhausen sends signs of life against Magdeburg in the relegation battle

Status: 04/17/2023 00:00

SV Sandhausen has come back with a 2:1 (1:0) against 1. FC Magdeburg in the relegation battle of the 2nd Bundesliga. On Saturday (04/15/2022) a brace from Dario Dumic (25th minute/66th) ensured the success of the bottom of the table. Cristiano Piccini’s connection (89th) came too late for Magdeburg.

Sandhausen now has 24 points and remains bottom of the table. However, the gap to the relegation rank is only three points for the time being. Magdeburg is twelfth with 32 points.

Magdeburg plays, Sandhausen meets

As expected, the FCM started the game in a dominant manner. Baris Atik had the first chance of the game, he aimed just wide (13′). Nine minutes later Christiano Piccini failed at the outside of the post. Three minutes later, the home side were shocked: after a corner, Dumic pushed the ball over the line to give the visitors the lead.

Magdeburg seemed a little shocked, the initial dominance waned before the break. Nevertheless, it became dangerous again, but the SVS cleared a free kick by the Saxons in dire need (41st). Magdeburg went into the break with a deficit

Sandhausen’s Dumic scores for the second time

The picture remained the same after the break: Magdeburg controlled the game with a lot of possession and didn’t create any good chances. Sandhausen worked consistently defensively and won the important duels. Instead of equalizing, Sandhausen was there again with the second real shot on goal: Dumic was again completely free after a free kick at the far post and pushed in for the second goal.

Only after 70 minutes did FCM finally become dangerous: Jason Ceka tested the strongly parrying Patrick Drewes in the SVS goal. Magdeburg still didn’t manage to create great pressure or clear chances – until Piccini took heart. His long-range shot from 20 meters hit the Sandhäuser Winkel beautifully.

Suddenly there was fire in the game again: Just seconds after the equalizer, Dominik Reimann prevented the knockout in the Magdeburg goal, in added time Magdeburg pushed for the equalizer. But the SVS defended its goal with all men and brought the victory over time.

Magdeburg demanded in Braunschweig

On Matchday 29, 1. FC Magdeburg will be fighting for points away from Braunschweig in Braunschweig (Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 8.30 p.m.). Sandhausen welcomes SC Paderborn the following day (1.30 p.m.).