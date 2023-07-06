Home » Sandro Tonali is officially a new Newcastle player, the video greeting on social media: “I hope it’s goodbye”
It’s official, Sandro Tonali is a new player of the Newcastle. Both Milan and the English club have made themarket operation on their channels social, thanking the player. The deal was concluded for a value of 70 million euros plus bonuses and it was there more expensive ever for a player Italian. Tonali has signed a contract until June 30, 2028 and will earn 8 million euros net per year that could rise to 10 in case of achievement of bonuses and results.

On Instagram, the midfielder published a long post with videos of thanksgiving for the Milanthe club in which he grew up and established himself in football, in which he retraces the years shared with the Rossoneri up to the championship victory in the 2021/22 season, something he will never “forget” together with “all the wonderful moments shared together and the love for our Milan”.

Then the final greeting for all the fans: “A warm hug, with the hope that it is not a goodbye, but a Until we meet again“, leaving the fans hope of a return in the future.

