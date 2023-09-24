Sandy Alcantara’s Season Comes to an Abrupt End, Raising Concerns for Next Year

MIAMI — Sandy Alcantara, the National League Cy Young winner from the Dominican Republic, has encountered a setback in his recovery, putting his chances of pitching for the Miami Marlins next season in doubt.

Alcantara, the Marlins’ ace, experienced stiffness in his forearm during a Triple-A Jacksonville appearance on Thursday. This setback comes as he was rehabbing a forearm flexor strain that landed him on the injured list on September 6. Alcantara was hoping to make a return and contribute to the team’s push for a wild card spot.

Expressing his frustration, Alcantara said, “It’s very frustrating for me, a person who likes to compete. I feel bad for the fans, my family, my son, my friends because I won’t be there this year. I’ll try to be ready next year. Stay positive.”

The 28-year-old pitcher plans to meet with team general manager Kim Ng, manager Skip Schumaker, and his agent to discuss the next steps in his recovery. “We will have a conversation to make the necessary decisions. We have to decide if there will be an operation or not, I don’t know. We have to get together,” Alcantara stated.

Despite the setback, Alcantara had shown promise during his rehab start, completing four scoreless innings. Prior to his injury, he had successfully gone through a painless throwing program and bullpen sessions.

During the 2022 season, Alcantara impressed the baseball world, going 14-9 with a stellar 2.28 ERA. He led the major leagues in innings pitched (228 2/3) and complete games (3), making him the Marlins’ first-ever Cy Young winner. However, this season has been more challenging for him as he finished with a 7-12 record and a 4.14 ERA. The forearm injury forced him to miss games for the first time in his professional career.

The Marlins and Alcantara now face the difficult task of determining the best course of action to ensure his full recovery and return to form for the upcoming season.

