The challenge on Sunday 7 May between Sangiovannese and Mobilieri Ponsacco of the Serie D championship, group E, sees two teams facing each other on the last day available to reach the arithmetic salvation thus avoiding the playouts.

Under normal conditions this challenge should have pitted two squares that feed on a strong rivalry, but in Ponsacco the organized fans follow another team that plays in the Promotion and did not agree to compromise with modern football in one of the many its facets: the transfer of securities, a practice now frequent in these categories, so much so that it is no longer possible to keep up with those who fail and start again by changing their name or those who emerge in September, randomly fished out in one category or another . A part of visiting fans was still present in the central grandstand but it was only perceived at the moment of the two rossoblù goals, when a discreet group of people got up to cheer.

On the blue side, however, the support was alive, well and colorful. The home fans arrived outside the stadium well in advance and were already heard thirty minutes before kick-off. During the race the volume never dropped, in fact the group of guys behind the “North Side” banner managed to keep the cheering rhythm high, never missing their support for the team.

Noteworthy are the banner in support of Foligno Ultras, historic twins of the Sangiovannesi and the banner that refers in a broad sense to the grotesque story of the match against Grosseto, in which the home goal was 7 cm lower, thus decreeing the defeat of Sangio for 0 to 3 at the table; but more generally, it can be taken as a – clearly negative – judgment on the company’s operations.

That there are no idyllic relationships between the club and the home steps was confirmed at the moment of the final whistle, when the players went under the blue fans to celebrate the salvation they had just achieved and found themselves faced with an eloquent banner that read textually words: “There is nothing to celebrate we deserve more”.

T.T.