«There are currently no restrictions on the Meazza stadium, so it will have to be the administration and the mayor of Milan who decide what to do. The ministry cannot affix any constraint, neither the minister nor the undersecretary can affix the constraint, only the superintendent who enjoys an autonomy that leads them to choose can do it». Thus the Minister of Culture, Gennaro Sangiulianoduring his speech at “Lombardia al voto”, the event organized by the Brothers of Italy in Milan in view of the regional elections.

“Now the mayor – concluded Sangiuliano – must decide what to choose, whether to demolish the old stadium and build a new one, or keep the old one, which has an iconic value, and build a new one next to it. Those who say that the ministry can impose constraints are in bad faith.

Sangiuliano: Dante founder of right-wing thinking in Italy

Not only. The minister’s words according to which “the founder of right-wing thinking in Italy was Dante Alighieri: the right has culture, it just needs to affirm it” have caused discussion

Museums? Things that are worth have to be paid for



Sangiuliano then returned to the opportunity to charge museums. “Things that are worth must be paid for: if we made museums free, we would debase our heritage,” he pressed. «Already – he added – we guarantee a price system that caters to the weakest. All European kids pay nothing, those under 25 pay two euros. The elderly have access to a discount system, but why shouldn’t the American billionaire who wants to go to Pompeii pay the 15, 20 euro ticket? Enough demagoguery.”