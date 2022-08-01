The agreement aims to optimize resources and the use of facilities The driving reality will be the team of the 1st women’s division, without neglecting the men’s sector

PAVIA

Volleyball collaboration agreement between the Sanmaurense, Audax Travacò and Gs San Martino sports clubs. A sports project that will be developed through training and championship competitions in Pavia at the San Mauro Oratory in via Folla di Sopra, at the PalaBrera of San Martino Siccomario and at the municipal gym of Travacò Siccomario.

«The agreement concerns three realities active in the Pavia area for years and united in the promotion of sporting practice at all levels. – explains Lorena Tredici, head of the volleyball section of Sanmaurense Pavia – With a common task of encouraging and promoting socialization, equality, respect and solidarity among all the members, the culture of the environment and rights, to improve the communities in which they live “.

At a competitive level, the tip of the iceberg of this collaboration will be the participation in the women’s championship of the First Division and by the Sanmaurense team, but it is not excluded that a second “mixed” formation between athletes from Sanmaurense may also participate in this championship, Audax Travacò and San Martino.

A pact that will pursue the practice of volleyball in a sporting reality in which the training process privileges health, quality of life, education and sociability. By applying a tried and tested formula, the aim is to obtain – as the three clubs hope – also concrete results on a sporting and competitive level (the many successes achieved so far are a guarantee in this sense), and positive feedback on the social level.

The project, on the other hand, will allow the three clubs to optimize human and economic resources in order to offer the athletes of the Pavia area adequate space in a more advanced training context. This also through the use of three plants, the one in Pavia at the San Mauro oratory and the two at San Martino and Travacò, which compensate for the problem of insufficient availability of plants in Pavia and its surroundings.

If the team of the women’s First Division will be the leading reality of this three-way collaboration, the project also aims to develop the men’s sector. «The ambitious proposal is to constitute, in the near future, a quantitative and qualitative reference point for all youth volleyball in the Pavia area – concludes Lorena Tredici -. In addition to competing already in the next season 2022-23 with the first teams all the provincial championships of the First, Second and Third Division for women, and a men’s tournament ». –

Enrico Venni