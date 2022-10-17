Edimes escapes in the second period, then Wiz mends: in the final there is the decisive extension signed by Maghet and Infanti

Still without Galik, Edimes Sanmaurense accomplishes the feat by breaking the PalaParma of Legnano 55-59 in a very intense match.

After a hard fought first quarter (20-16 at 10 ‘), the red and white break in the second fraction (13-25), even if the light goes off in attack and only in the final do the boys of coach Fossati win with a big heart the success with the baskets and free shots of Infanti and Maghet, authors of 40 points out of the 59 total.

Strong departure of the hosts who immediately placed a 7-0 break signed by Frontini, Toia and Rinke who immediately punished the area proposed by coach Fossati. Edimes unlocks with Maghet’s triple at 2 ‘, but Legnano remains focused, still going on target with Hamadi, Cantarin and Toia and reaching the new +7 (17-10 at 7’). The red and white respond with the talent of Maghet (8 points in the first quarter) and mend the tear up to 20-16 at 10 ‘. Rinke still in penetration, Infanti, however, is hot and with two talented triples brings his equalizer (22-22 at 13 ‘). The Pavia defense rises with blows, Infanti and Maghet allow Edimes to fly on +4, even if Rinke is on fire (30-29 at 7 ‘). Gualandi is ready (5 points in a row), Cantarin goes out due to injury and Edimes, led by Maghet (18 points in the first half alone), closes 33-41 at 20 ‘. Infanti loads the team on his shoulders even in the opening of the third fraction (two triples) with Sanmaurense recovering several offensive carom and flying to +10 (38-48), defending to death.

Photo-finish verdict

The game is masculine and there are many wrong shots: Legnano, with difficulty, gnaws two points with a triple in the final third quarter of Captain Portaluppi (44-50 at 30 ‘). The teams sin of lucidity, Legnano is more cynical and with Portaluppi and Toia finds the -2 (50-52 at 34 ‘). The attack from Pavia struggles and Legnano with Frontini’s triple overcomes Edimes (53-52 at 36 ‘). Infanti finally finds the bottom of the retina for the new external overtaking (55-56 at 38 ‘), Maghet and again Infanti with three free throws seal the victory.

Green Group (4th day): Wiz Legnano-Sanmaurense Pavia 55-59, Casoratese-San Pio X played yesterday, Cerro-Venegono 81-89, Robbio-Luino 72-76, Cus Milano-Corsico 66-69, Sedriano-Castronno 73-68. Classification: Luino, Venegono 8; Robbio e Sanmaurense 6; Legnano, Casoratese, Corsico and Sedriano 4; Cerro, Leone XIII, Cus Milano 2; Castronno and San Pio X 0. –