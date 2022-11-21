pavia

Edimes Sanmaurense takes the fourth success in a row, beating Corsico 68-62 and reaching the second place in the standings alone behind Luino. A manly and difficult game, in which the hosts always remained ahead (15-10 in the 10th minute, 34-28 in the 20th minute, 54-47 in the 30th minute), managing to stay focused until the end and punishing the area proposed by the opponents for all 40 minutes. At the start, Edimes is good at punishing with Ragni and Maghet (five in a row) for the 7-0 in the 4th minute. Corsico breaks free with two counter-attacks by Venier and Di Caro after 5′ of play, but Poggi replies with a triple to make it 13-6 in the 7th minute. In the end of period Kisonga and Rings allow theirs to return to -5 (15-10). Coach Contardi’s boys seem to have more energy, but Edimes stay ahead with baskets from Infanti, Poggi and Gatto (24-19 to 15′). Gelmuzzi scores from beyond the arc, Gatto replies with the same coin, even if Gelmuzzi is on fire (four more in a row) and Corsico holds on (30-26 in the 18th minute). Free throws in the final two minutes tie the score at 34-28 at the long interval. The guests reopen with the triples of Anelli and Di Caro, Sanmaurense scores with Maghet and Pagetti, even if Kisonga brings his team to within 4 (40-36 on 24′).

The match becomes manly, Vitelli scores two baskets in a row, Maghet again from three (48-40 in the 27th minute). Corsico doesn’t give up and with Soldati’s triple he goes back to within 5 (50-45), before Poggi scores for 54-47 in the 30th minute. The two teams struggled to find the bottom of the net at the start of the last half: Soldati answered Ragni and Maghet and it was 58-52 in the 35th minute. Another bomb from Soldati, Pagetti made two free throws and Infanti sealed the victory with a three-point basket.

Green Group (9th day): Sanmaurense-Corsico 68-62, Castronno-Legnano 60-59, Cus Milano-Sedriano 52-77, Venegono-Luino 69-80, Casoratese-Cerro 78-77, Daverio-San Pio X 74-71, Leo XIII-Robbio tonight at 18. Classification: Luino 16; Sanmaurense 14; Daverio, Venegono and Casoratese 12; Robbie 10; Legnano, Sedriano and Corsico 8; Cerro, St. Pius X, Leo XIII 6; Cus Milan 4; Castronno 2.Fabio Sacchi