Two other friendlies played by Edimes Sanmaurense who take important steps forward in view of the championship debut, scheduled for Sunday 25 September at the PalaRavizza in Pavia. The red and white have taken a defeat and a victory in the last two pre-season tests respectively against Milano3 in Basiglio (80-60) and against Opera at home (79-72) – two teams in Serie C Gold – showing clear improvements. In the first match in Basiglio, coach Fossati’s boys play a solid first (22-25) and third period (15-19), except for a drop in the level of clarity in the second and last. After a first quarter with a very high score and with several long-distance baskets, the Milanese defeat in the second period (22-7) for the 45-32 of the 20 ‘, but the Sanmaurense reacts, even if the boys of coach Pugliese continue to lead at 30 ‘(60-51). In the last fraction the two teams lose their brilliance and Milan 3 wins (20-9 the partial, 80-60). The good impressions of the first match are confirmed in the second against Opera, in which Edimes sinks the blow in the two central quarters (46-34 the break). At the start the turnovers multiply, before the guests close up by 2 on 10 ‘(20-22). Maghet climbs into the chair at an offensive level, Edimes moves the ball better in attack and shortens (the break 27-21, 47-43).

The red and white reach the double-digit advantage in the 30th minute (66-56), even if the energies decrease and Opera tries to make up for it, driven back by Bruciamonti’s baskets for the final 79-72. «I am quite satisfied with these two matches – comments the Sanmaurense coach Roberto Fossati – because I see progress in my work, it makes me feel good that the team is improving and trying to do the things I ask for in training. On Thursday we took a step forward, on Friday we took two, so I am optimistic for the future. I’m happy because I got good answers from all the players: now two days of rest, then three training sessions and on Sunday we start to get serious ». –