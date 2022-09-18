pavia

After the two friendlies played against the Now Basketball Academy, Edimes Sanmaurense is back to work to face another important week, the penultimate before the start of the championship. «Attitude is fundamental – comments the red and white coach Roberto Fossati – it is normal that there are things to work on at the moment, I would be worried about the opposite, since we still have to get to know each other. In moments of difficulty during the game, however, it is necessary to talk less and make your legs go more. We must have the pleasure of playing together ».

The red and white will play two important tests: the first is scheduled for this evening (two ball at 9 pm) in Basiglio against Milan 3, while the second will be played tomorrow evening (again at 9 pm) at the PalaRavizza in Pavia against Opera. Both opponents, as was Now Basketball, play in Serie C Gold, a higher category than Edimes. “It was a choice to play friendly games against teams of a higher category – underlines the coach from Pavia – I want the boys to get” stressed “” from a technical and physical point of view and encounter difficulties before the championship to arrive already aware of what it means to face such difficulties as a real team. There will be two games in which the rotations will be large, we will try to make everyone play more or less the same number of minutes to avoid injuries and to understand who is in better condition and mentally ready. The result is definitely the last thing to think about, I am interested in the team taking a step forward every time ». Only in doubt Stefano Poggi (already in the pits in the two previous outings), for the rest all available to coach Fossati. These will be the last two tests that Sanmaurense will play, given that the following week will start to get serious: the championship debut is scheduled at PalaRavizza in Pavia for Sunday 25 September against Sedriano. –

fabio sacchi