Are you ready for a sensational comeback? Nothing official yet, but increasingly insistent rumors claim Marco Sanna’s return to Cortina is almost done.

The forward from Cadore born in 1998 is currently in the Val Pusteria, but the not exactly idyllic relationship with the new yellow and black head coach seems to have convinced the player to leave Brunico to return to the Olimpico.

Sanna hasn’t confirmed anything at the moment, but it’s time to resolve some bureaucratic issues and in the next few hours the official announcement of what would be a real market hit for the Ampezzo players could already arrive. After a season of great numbers with the squirrels and some excellent appearances in the national team, in the summer Sanna was courted by Bolzano and Val Pusteria, choosing the yellow and black wolves to face a championship level like the ICEHL. In Brunico, however, between ups and downs, the Cadore only managed to find 3 points, the result of 2 goals and an assist.

The constant changes on the bench certainly didn’t help and in particular the relationship with the new head coach Tomek Valtonen, freshly renewed, seems to have worsened in the last period so much that Sanna has been used less and less.

On Sunday the player was not even on the ice for the match against Linz, the first indication of a break that now seems definitive. So here are the first rumors of a return to the Ampezzo basin, where Sanna scored 15 goals and 12 assists last season, becoming one of the team’s staples despite his young age. The return of coach De Bettin to the bench and the great relationship between the two could be a great stimulus for Sanna. Cortina would thus find themselves in their hands a striker of the highest level, who knows the environment and the locker room very well, to face the hottest and most decisive phase of the season.

As mentioned, times could be very short and there are already those who hypothesize the “cowboy” on the ice of the Olimpico on Thursday evening against Renon in the Alps Master Round.

Certainly the biancocelesti will do everything to have him at least on the roster next week, when the tricolor championship will be awarded. Hafro will play at the Olimpico on Tuesday 7 against Merano, Thursday 9 against Unterland and Saturday 11 against Buam. The final four in fact provide for an Italian round of the best four teams after the regular season. Whoever gets the most points will be able to raise the tricolor title to the sky on Saturday.

Cortina starts with the advantage of being able to play all the games in front of their fans, a great opportunity to bring the Scudetto back to the foot of the Tofane.