Sanremo 2023 scenography: photos and videos of the Ariston stage

A new scenography, which according to critics looks a lot like that of the 2010, 2012, 2020 and 2022 Festivals

A large dome, with radial lighting that dominates the stage scale of the Ariston theater. This morning, the majestic scenography of Sanremo 2023 was submitted by Amadeus live during VivaRai2Fiorello’s transmission.

For Sanremo 2023 scenography by Castelli

Designed by Gaetano Castelli and from his daughter Maria Chiara, the scenography of the most famous event in Italy includes a stage at the foot of which – as always – the orchestra will be placed. This year, however, there will be a small change: the rhythm section will be arranged on one side in the two inlets formed by the stage structure and the choir and wind instruments on the other. A new scenography, but which according to the critics looks a lot like to that of the Festivals of 2010, 2012, 2020 e 2022. What matters, however, is the result: Castelli (at his 21st Sanremo scenography) has once again tried to make the Ariston theater televisedly bigger of what it really is, exploiting the illusion offered by television coverage.

Amadeus: “It’s a wonderful illuminated dome”

In unveiling the new look of the Ariston, the Festival’s artistic director defined it as “A marvelous illuminated dome”. In addition, Amadeus tried to take the opportunity to invite Fiorello again to his event, as had already happened in 2022. “We wait for it – said Amadeus -. I’m not saying it, they say it”, referring to the insiders who are working at the Ariston these days. Fiorello, however, has already made it known that he will not be able to be there since he is busy until dawn precisely for VivaRai2. “With Ciuri, never saying never is a must”.

