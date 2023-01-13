The journalist continues her crusade against the influencer who has decided to donate the 100,000 euros of her salary to women victims of violence: “His are advertising initiatives

Selvaggia Lucarelli has returned to attack Chiara Ferragni. After the queen of influencers declared that she would donate her Sanremo cachet entirely to charity, the journalist published an attack without mincing words on social media. “Punctual like every move aimed at polishing her reputation – wrote Selvaggia Lucarelli on Instagram -, her (della Ferragni, ed) cachet in Sanremo will go into charity. Of course, the choice was not made in silence but announced in a special press conference. For the record, the cachet of Sanremo they are quick for her. And also this time ‘ma che bravaaaaa’ “.

Ferragni’s answer — Harsh words, to which Ferragni’s reply immediately arrived: “Charity it is done and it is said, to be an example. The rest are excuses.”

the cachet of clear — Over the years, Rai has never disclosed the fees of the protagonists of the Festival. Yet, according to rumors, Chiara Ferragni’s cachet would be around 100mila eurohigher than what they perceived Checco Zalone e Sabrina Ferilli in the last edition. The digital entrepreneur, speaking of her decision, said she had donated the cachet to the DIRE associationwomen in the network against violence, which manages over 100 anti-violence centers and more than 60 shelters throughout Italywith the aim of making the phenomenon of male violence against women visible, so that it is perceived as a serious violation of human rights. See also Ganna on the Milan-Sanremo: "I did a foil, but I haven't had a toast yet ..."