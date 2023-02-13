Marco Mengoni’s victory at the 2023 Sanremo Festival has never been in question. Almost. As explained by a careful analysis carried out by YouTrend and posted on the page Instagram Of Trashy ItalianMarco Mengoni’s victory at the Festival was supported by numbers during almost all the evenings of the Festival.

the votes of the juries — During the first evening (Tuesday) and the third (Thursday), Marco Mengoni was leading both in the press office standings as in that of the Demoscopic Jury. The author of Two liveshowever, was in second place according to the televoting. During the cover evening, however, Mengoni was in second place for Demoscopica and the Press Room, but thanks to her performance with Kingdom Choir, jumped to first place for televoting. During the final, on the other hand, Mengoni was always first for all three juries, Demoscopica, Press Room and televoting, and during both moments of the evening. A outstanding resultwhich obviously led him to the final victory of the 73rd edition of the Festival.

last: an opponent to fear — Throughout the fight against televoting, Marco Mengoni had to deal with Last. Niccolò Moriconi, in fact, much loved by the youngest spectators of this Festival (and beyond), could count on a very high number of votes from home, capable of making the difference for the televoting ranking. However, as YouTrend and Trash Italiano explain, Mengoni beat the author of Alba 3 times out of 4. In fact, Ultimo won the televoting competition with the winner of the festival only during the third night, the one in which all artists performed and viewers could vote. On that evening, Ultimo got the 18.8% of the votes, while Mengoni "only" 16.5%. Instead, the fight was much tighter during the cover night, when Mengoni closed with 20.6% while Ultimo with 20.5%. During the finalehowever, Mengoni triumphed with 21.2% against 15.7% in the first part, and 32.3% against 20.4% in the second.