Amadeus focuses everything on young people who sing the love, pain and joy of their generation. Friday 16th Decemberthe final of “Sanremo Youth”: 12 artists in the competition – of which just two women – and six of them ‘will be promoted’ for Sanremo 2023, in competition with the 22 big names already announced. There 73rd edition of the Sanremo Festival – from 7 to 11 February at the Ariston Theater in Sanremo – will therefore see 28 singers competing without category distinctions. Amadeus is the artistic director and host for the fourth consecutive time. At Sanremo 2023 he will be joined by Gianni Morandi (every night), Chiara Ferragni (prime time and final night) and Francesca Fagnani (one night).

I 12 finalists of Sanremo Giovani 2022 are gIANMARIA, Giuse The Lizia, Mannini, Mida, Olly, Sethu, Shari, Will, Colla Zio, Fiat 131, Noor and Romeo & Drill.

gIANMARIA

Gianmaria Volpato, known as gIANMARIA, is from Vicenza and is twenty years old. AX Factor 2021 placed according to behind Baltimore. Always looking for new inspirations, in his works she feels the strong influence of Italian songwriting, English punk and pop, American R&B, French urban music. Words are at the center of his artistic career and, in fact, in his songs he is raw and real exactly as he is. At the final of Sanremo Giovani 2022 he brings the song “The city you hate” which speaks of loneliness, the feeling of feeling wrong and in the wrong place.

Joseph the Lizia

Joseph Puleo aka Giuse The Lizia is a 21-year-old singer-songwriter born and raised in Bagheria in the province of Palermo but now lives in Bologna. He started playing guitar at age 15 and in high school he sang on one cover band of the Strokes. In Sanremo Giovani 2022 brings “sincere“, a love songone of those loves that arise suddenly from an encounter and seem a bit like a small fight and you don’t know where it will end up but the important thing is still to enjoy the moment and the sensations that it unleashes inside.

Mannini

Class of ’97, Alessio Mininni in art Maninni is a singer-songwriter born and raised in Bari, the place where he approached music as a child, picking up a guitar and listening to many musical genres. At Sanremo Giovani 2022 he presents himself with “thousand door“, and love song with a rousing refrain. “A song that represents my state of mind, the struggle between the divine and the profane. We are often forced to live with our own monsters, we don’t realize that they can prevail over human sensitivity, destabilizing our ego, fighting against the real enemy ourselves” are Mannini’s words.

What

Midas, stage name of Christian What, is a rapper born in ’99. He was born in Caracas to a Venezuelan mother and an Italian father and grew up in Milan. He approaches music at the age of 11 and in a short time some of freestyle published on the web begin to attract the attention of the public and insiders. For the final of Sanremo Giovani 2022 he proposes “cursed”. The song is about “a sweet toxic relationship: two adjectives that seem to cancel each other out and, instead, there is a certain sweetness in hurting each other, in a time when the toxicity of a relationship has become a paradigm that is almost normal and that leads us to seek more and more justifications for accept certain attitudes” explains Mida.

Olly

Olly, a century Federico Olivieriis a Genoese singer born in 2001. He loves hip-hop mixed with dance, pop and electro. In the final of Sanremo Giovani 2022 he brings the song “The soul dances”. It’s a love song but, unlike the other lyrics in the competition, it’s a true hymn to life. The artist encourages the listener to dance, to listen to the sound of what surrounds us and always find a reason to smile and move forward.

Ours

Marco De Laurialias Sethu, is an artist born in Savona in 1997. He develops his artistic identity together with the twin brother Jiz, with which he begins to make music and take his first steps in the Ligurian punk/rap scene, to then expand towards further musical horizons. Sethu finds in music a way to escape from provincial reality from Savona, whose melancholic mood is often reflected in his lyrics and aesthetics. For the final of Sanremo Giovani 2022 he proposes “Underground”, an atypical declaration of love in which Sethu declares his dependence on a love that gives him “an hour of fresh air” in a world that makes him feel underground.

Shari

Shari (Shari Boring) was born in 2022 in Montefalcone. She participated in “You are worth it” and eight concerts by Il Volo. The girl attempted access to the Festival as early as 2020, reaching the television final. She tries again now and at the final of Sanremo Giovani 2022 she shows up with “Whisper”, a song that talks about a relationship torment which risks making the climate and the situation surrounding the protagonist of the story even more toxic.

Will

William Busetti, aka Will was born in 1999 in Vittorio Veneto and spent his adolescence in Soligo. As a child he played soccer, achieving promising results at a youth level, and listened to lots of music. At the end of high school the passion for music takes over and Will starts to write the first texts, inspired above all by the Italian rap songs that he listens to as an outlet to escape the monotony of provincial life. At the final of Sanremo Giovani 2022 he proposes “The most important things”, an’intense dedicates to a very important person that life has taken away from him. “It is a sincere piece, at times melancholy, at the same time an invitation not to be afraid to show the beauty even of one’s own frailtiesWill explains.

Colla Zio

Milanese band that does not like to define itself composed by Tommaso Bernasconi, Andrea Malatesta, Tommaso Manzoni, Francesco Lamperti and Andrea Arminio. Colla Zio, therefore, is a collective of five twenty year olds grown up together that if they don’t make music they don’t know what else to do, inventing a thousand jobs to pay for the rehearsal room. The song for the final of Sanremo Giovani 2022 is titled “Asphalt” and – as the collective explains – “it is a liberating dance: singing and dancing as a possible way to face life, to celebrate what one has, to go through problems, without wanting to turn them off, but rather turning them on”.

Fiat 131

Fiat 131 is the pseudonym of alfredo bruno, Calabrian singer-songwriter. The stage name is inspired by the survivor grandfather Alfredo’s car, which was the place and witness of the first and countless adventures under the unforgettable notes of Lucio Dalla. To the final of Sanremo Giovani 2022 brings “Pupil“, a love declaration towards the beloved, towards whom one gets lost in the gaze and precisely those pupils become a source of sparks, thoughts but also silences that are difficult to occupy.

Noor

Noor Amelie Mocchiaka Noor, is an eighteen-year-old singer who since childhood has made music her greatest form of communication, a necessity to be able to express herself, as great antidote to fight his shyness. Noor lives in Urbino, daughter of an Italian father and a Kyrgyz mother, she grew up immersed in two different worlds and cultures that have developed in her a important combination in which music has always been the only constant, despite the many changes. In 2021 she participated in the Rai series “You do not know who I am”. For the final of Sanremo Giovani 2022 he proposes “Your Amelie”, a letter to herselfa balance of characters and nuances of her personality, dedicated to the girl she is today.

Romeo & Drill

Patrick Romeo (aka Romeo) e Francis Manfredi (aka Drill), they are a Roman duo in business since 2019. At the final of Sanremo Giovani 2022 they bring the piece “School day” which speaks of the end of a love story, of the dream of being able to still have contact with those you love and desire.