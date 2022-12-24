Home Sports Santa Claus has been arriving in a canoe for 42 years in Città di Castello
Sports

Santa Claus has been arriving in a canoe for 42 years in Città di Castello

by admin
Santa Claus has been arriving in a canoe for 42 years in Città di Castello

About twenty canoeists along the Tiber in red and white celebrate together with citizens and tourists

Christmas in a canoe in the name of tradition, solidarity and music. On 25 December starting at 16.30 the characteristic event of the Canoa Club Città di Castello is renewed with the descent by canoe on the Tiber of the “Santa Clauses”. A perfect fusion between sport, custom and tradition that has been repeated for 42 years now.

But the pioneers of this event already in 1969, using old pipes for drying tobacco, built a heavy catamaran on board which they descended the Tiber from Città di Castello to Rome accompanied by canoeists from all over Italy. After seven stages they arrive under the Milvio bridge. Then the idea of ​​founding a canoe club was born in Città di Castello, which in fact in 1980 also decided to commemorate that feat of celebrating December 25 with the Santa Clauses in a canoe.

December 23rd – 5.59pm

© breaking latest news

See also  Naples, Tuanzebe where are you? Excluded from the Uefa list and then the injury

You may also like

Juve, sports investigation on capital gains: the sentences...

Atalanta makes a block – Video Gazzetta.it

The NBA officially asked 9 media people to...

F1 2023 where McLaren can arrive according to...

Leonard 16 points, three goals, three doubles, George...

Christmas, motorway traffic, weather forecasts and prohibitions

Audi renews its partnership with Madonna di Campiglio...

The ex Juve Matuidi to greetings: “Dear football,...

Juve, on 20 January decision on the reopening...

Ranieri at Cagliari, official: “Welcome back mister, nice...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy