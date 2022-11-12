Enrollments also arriving from abroad, students from Brunico and in all likelihood also from Slovenia. Without forgetting of course the spasmodic expectation of all the local participants who missed the event on Sunday 11 December very much. In fact, Santa Klaus Running, the half marathon of Santas, is back on that date. Piazza dei Martiri in Belluno is therefore ready to dress in … red, and with it the whole city is waiting to be involved in an event that is very popular.

Two years of stop between Covid (2020) and snow (2021) may in fact be enough. By the way, the start will be given at 10 am. Three routes are available: 5km and 12km in the double competitive and non-competitive versions, in addition to the main one of 21km. Upon arrival, final refreshment based on hot chocolate and the legendary krapfen from Forno d’Asolo. Registrations are already open and registrations are also arriving from Slovenia, Spain and Austria.

The students of the comprehensive Institute of Brunico will also return to Belluno with a coach of children. They will probably also be accompanied by a group of students from the United World Adriatic College in Duino, Slovenia. As per tradition, the three schools that will present themselves at the start with the largest group of pupils will be awarded through a mega check for the purchase of teaching material.

Info on the website www.santaklausrunning. it. It is possible to register online by credit card or by downloading the registration form which must then be sent through one of two ways: either by email to the address indicated or physically in the “Cartolandia” shop in Sedico, in viale Venezia 9.