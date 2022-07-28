PAVIA

The goalkeeper arrives at the Vellezzo Bellini (Second category) of the reconfirmed coach Maurizio Riboni Stefano Stefanizzi from Real Vidigulfo, the midfielder Daniele Ammattatelli from Cavese and the young man Francesco Martire from the Viscontea Pavese. The goal is to play a positive championship after being saved this season only through the play outs.

In the third category, Santacristinese is very active in renewing their squad, aiming for an important season: at the disposal of the reconfirmed mister Mariano Tramonte (former Oratorio Don Bosco) there are the defender Mauro Ghilardelli and the attacker Federico Piazzaand from Chignolese Francesco Cremaschi, Brian Amon e sebastian freshwhile from Mirabello he was hired Giovanni Mausol.

Tomorrow, meanwhile, the closing of registrations for the championship starts: based on the numbers of the companies regularly at the start of the next season, the composition of the amateur groups will also be understood.

Also in the Second category, the Viqueria announces a new attack in attack with the arrival of Alessandro Padovan, born in 1998, who scored 12 goals last season with Broni. New offensive engagement also for Zavattarello (Second), who closed with Luigi Pastorewinger born in 2003, fresh from experiences with the junior teams of Casteggio and Alagna.

Several innovations also in the third category. Casei adds the tip to the staff Federico Montaldi, coming from the cousins ​​of Real Casei. Double engagement for the Castelletto of mister Riccardo Brambilla, who has made an agreement with the expert defender Gianluca Giaconiaformerly Nice, and with the striker Federico Carpi, leaving the Montebello. Varzi has added another piece to the squad that will face the next Third Category tournament; the grenade club, which entrusted the bench to the Varese coach Federico Serra, supports the defense with Federico Tambornini, who can also play as a midfielder, coming from Montebello. –