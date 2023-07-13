Santanché: ‘No step back, lies from the newspapers’

“Me step back? I don’t understand why. Today, as I’m speaking, I still haven’t received any warranty notice.

Some newspapers write big lies and for this we will file our lawsuit and ask for our compensation for damages.

I am absolutely calm”. Thus the Minister of Tourism Daniela Santanchè responds on the stage of the annual Confagricoltura Assembly about the allegations that emerged from the Report investigations. “My grandfather taught me not to be afraid if you do nothing wrong – adds the minister -. I go forward. No one has ever accused me in my duties as minister.”

Read the full article on ANSA.it

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

