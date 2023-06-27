After Report Service

Santanchè: “Resign? About what?” But the oppositions try to move together

Editorial staff 26 Jun 2023

The M5s asks to bring forward the minister’s speech in the Chamber. Meanwhile, the Democratic Party prepares a detailed question. And even Calenda fears resignation. But the risk is that of reuniting the majority

“Resign? On what? Let’s go after Report? I’ll answer everything, I’ve been in politics for 23 years, I’ve always put my face into it. Do not worry and wait calmly”. Daniela Santanche – intercepted this morning on the sidelines of an event in Milan – flaunts tranquility, but the case uncovered by the intelligence service Report on the management of two companies attributable to the current top Tourism agitates the majority. After the insistent request to report to Parliament by the opposition and not only (some voices have also been raised from the ranks of the League and Forza Italia), Santanchè says he “can’t wait to be on the benches of the Senate”. It will probably happen next week, having seen the Roman bridge – and the inevitable empty chairs – between Thursday and Friday. The case, beyond the judicial dimension, has in all respects become a political weapon: that “chess match with the government” has begun, as defined by the group leader pd Francesco Bocciato corner the minister and, in this way, hit the executive.

The ambition on the part of the dem is to rally the opposition around the “Santanchè case”. The requests for resignation, on the other hand, did not come only from members of the Democratic Party: the leader of Action also joined the chorus, Charles Calenda (“If you do not give sufficient explanations, you must resign”), with Joseph Conte which states how “other ministers have resigned for less”.

We then study the next steps to take: the first will be the query of Antonio Missionary, dem manager for economic development. But the move on which the center-left is racking its brains is the possibility of presenting a motion of no confidence in the owner of Tourism: a possible “checkmate”, with the risk, however, of reuniting the majority around the minister, thus ruining the work of shoring up done so far. Santanchè reassures: “It seems to me that the majority is not only compact, but more compact. You have to look for other things”. It’s the same Elly Schlein he puts his hands forward: “One step at a time, in the meantime come and report, let’s listen to what he has to say”.

