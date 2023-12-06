Sant’Anna Pro protagonist at AW Fitness Suite in Turin – Sport Marketing News

Sant’Anna PROthe drink with 15g of proteins + zinc in Acqua Sant’Anna, will be the protagonist of two events dedicated to fitness at AW Fitness Suite in Torinoa new place to train body and mind.

In the center of the Piedmontese capital, a few steps from the Gran Madre di Dio Church, stands AW Fitness Suite, a unique environment with refined details founded by the personal trainer Matteo Rizzuto and the entrepreneur Massimiliano Conte. The space, designed by Velvet Studio by Gianluca Bocchetta, is an intimate, personal and private place, where you can feel good and live experiences with attention to the smallest details surrounded by the beauty of simplicity.

The AW suite opens its doors on Wednesday 6 December from 6pm to 10pm with ARE YOU PRO?, an exclusive party in collaboration with Sant’Anna PRO. During the Sant’Anna Pro Experience it will be possible to savor non-alcoholic cocktails prepared with the product and discover the familiar and welcoming spaces of the suite, all accompanied by a DJ set.

Subsequently, on Saturday 9th and Sunday 10th December from 9am to 6pm, the location will host the event I’M PRO. In these two days you will be able to experience a tailor-made fitness experience, the strong point of AW Fitness Suite, by taking advice from professional personal trainers, training with them and trying Fitness Pro’s personalized courses.

The protagonist of these two days is also Sant’Anna PRO: latest innovation launched by the leading company in the mineral water sector.

The Sant’Anna research laboratories, in fact, always attentive to intercepting new market trends and listening to consumer needs, have created a unique product that interprets the trend high protein: Sant’Anna PRO is a drink with a high protein content in Sant’Anna natural mineral water. Without sugars, preservatives, colorings and gluten, Sant’Anna PRO is ready to drink and available in two flavours: tropical and green fruits + mint.

Sant’Anna PRO has three main ingredients:

Acqua Sant’Anna, a water with distinctive values ​​that stands out for its extraordinary lightness and one of the lowest fixed residues in the world; the proteins, which contribute to the growth and maintenance of muscle mass; the zincwhich contributes to normal protein synthesis.

Sant’Anna PRO is the precious ally to accompany training: scientific studies have shown that the intake of 15g of protein per day, accompanied by regular physical activity, helps to increase lean mass, bone mass, hand grip strength , leg strength, isometric strength, skeletal muscle mass and to decrease fat mass.

