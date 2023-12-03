Home » SANTIAGO GIMÉNEZ scored a GREAT GOAL as FEYENOORD fell 1-2 against CHUCKY LOZANO’s PSV | Eredivisie – ESPN Deportes
In a thrilling match between Feyenoord and PSV in the Eredivisie, Santiago Giménez scored a stunning goal to equalize the match with Chucky Lozano’s PSV. Despite Giménez’s impressive performance, Feyenoord ultimately fell 1-2 against PSV.

The match was filled with excitement and intensity, with both teams giving it their all on the field. Giménez’s goal was a standout moment in the game, showcasing his talent and skill as a player.

While Feyenoord may have faced a disappointing result, Giménez’s performance was a cause for celebration. His goal was a bright spot in an otherwise challenging match for Feyenoord.

Fans and spectators were treated to an unforgettable moment as Giménez’s goal added to the excitement of the classic Eredivisie showdown between Feyenoord and PSV.

