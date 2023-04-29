Santini presents the new kits for the UCI in view of the 2023 Cycling World Championships – Sport Marketing News

The partnership between Santini Cycling Wear e The International Cycling Union (UCI) gets richer and richer. On the occasion of the 2023 World Championships, Santini and UCI present three special kits dedicated to the event which will be on sale at the Santini stands in the various expo areas of the World Championships which will take place from 3 to 13 August.

Furthermore, Santini launches a new UCI collection which includes replicas of the official UCI jerseys for the World Champions, a line of summer and winter garments, and the “Grandi Campioni” capsule collection which pays homage to some past editions of the road cycling World Championships .

2023 UCI Cycling World Championships in Glasgow and across Scotland: the outfits that celebrate this year’s World Championship

Santini, in collaboration with some Scottish designers, has created three outfits that tell the story of the beauty of Glasgow and Scotland, which in August 2023 will host the road cycling world championships.

There are two sets dedicated to road cycling: the kit Cloudscape, created by Scottish designers O Street, which celebrates Scotland’s breathtaking landscapes, with its green woods and mountain profiles reflected in the lochs, and the complete City Gridmade with the designer Patrick Hughes, which plays on various shades of blue and green and recalls some forms of the architecture of the city of Glasgow. The Cloudscape set features a top, shorts, baselayer and accessories, while the City Grid also includes a vest and a wind and rain resistant jacket.

The third set is instead specific for MTB: Rocky. This kit, created with Scottish designers Fourtwentyseven and Stuco, is inspired by the Glentress forest, very renowned for MTB routes, with a design that recalls the woods, in green and brown.

The new UCI collection and the Grandi Campioni line

Santini launches a new Santini X UCI collection. In addition to replicas of the UCI World Champion’s jersey for all disciplines and jerseys for the Women’s World Tour, there are various summer and winter garments identified by rainbow stripes.

The Italian company has also created a capsule collection called Grandi Campioni, which is part of the new UCI collection.

«We designed five outfits for five road cycling world championships – tells Fergus NilandCreative Director di Santini Cycling Wear – and to do so we were inspired to the historical posters created for these events. The new Santini Grandi Campioni collection wants to tell the story of a world victory, or rather of five world victories».