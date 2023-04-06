The Polish national team slowly started the Euro 2024 qualifiers, but the possible absence of our team in this tournament would be a disaster. For now, Fernando Santos’ team is in second place in the table of Group E, which guarantees participation in the tournament. Theoretically, only two matches have been played and there is still a long way to go until the end of the qualification, but this is only appearances. Everything will be settled in this calendar year, including the issue of assignment to individual groups.

The Euro 2024 group draw will take place later this calendar year. UEFA has decided

UEFA has already set when the draw ceremony will take place. The decision was made on Wednesday at the annual UEFA congress in Lisbon, during which the head of this organization – Aleksander Ceferin – was re-elected for another term. The draw for next year’s European Championship groups will take place on December 2, 2023 in Hamburg.

At that time, not all participants of the event will be known yet. Poland will play its last game on November 17 against the Czech Republic. However, the eliminations will continue. Between November 19 and 21, the last round will be played, in which the Poles will pause. In addition, the top two teams from each of the ten groups will get a ticket to the tournament, and the stake will be completed by hosts Germany and three teams selected in the play-offs. These are only scheduled for March 21 and 26, 2024. After the Hamburg draw, there will still be three unknowns.

Poland still has six qualifying matches to play. The next one with Moldova will take place on June 20. We will have to wait until September for the next meetings. Then on the 7th of this month we will play at home against the Faroe Islands, and three days later we will have a rematch with Albania. In October, in turn, we will again face the Faroe Islands and Moldova (October 12 and 15), and at the end of November 17 our rival will be the Czech Republic. The final tournament of Euro 2024 will be played between June 14 and July 14, 2024 in Germany.