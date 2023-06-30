Santos terminate the contract of Eduardo Bauermann, involved in match-fixing

Laid off by Santos since May, Eduardo Bauermann signed the termination of his contract “by mutual agreement with Santos”, AFP tells us on Thursday. The Brazilian had escaped a lifetime ban by the STJD, the supreme court of sports justice in Brazil. The latter had imposed “only” 12 suspension matches on him following his participation in match-fixing.

Suspected of having accepted to receive cards or cause penalties, the 27-year-old defender is involved in a vast scandal of match-fixing in Brazil. A gang had corrupted players from teams like Santos, Red Bull Bragantino and Cuiaba.

Bauermann posted a video on Wednesday in which he said he wanted to “ask forgiveness from the club, (his) team-mates and the supporters”. He added: “I am penalized the most, even while repenting and having done nothing of what I was proposed to do to harm my team.”

