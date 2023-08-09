Home » Sanzhen Triumphs with a 4-2 Victory over Henan in the 2023 Super League Season
Sports

Sanzhen Triumphs with a 4-2 Victory over Henan in the 2023 Super League Season

by admin
Sanzhen Triumphs with a 4-2 Victory over Henan in the 2023 Super League Season

Sanzhen Claims Victory over Henan in the 21st Round of the 2023 Super League Season

Beijing time, August 9th – The 21st round of the 2023 Super League season continued as the three towns of Wuhan faced off against the Henan team at home. After a thrilling match, Sanzhen narrowly beat Henan, with a final score of 4-2.

The first half saw Stan Qiu from Sanzhen scoring his first goal of the season in the 11th minute. With a skillful display of footwork, he cut through the defense and scored a low shot with his right foot, giving Wuhan Three Towns a 1-0 lead.

However, controversy surrounded two key penalty decisions. In the 23rd minute, Aziz from Sanzhen was knocked down in the penalty area, but the referee did not award a penalty. After a VAR review, the original verdict stood, and Sanzhen did not receive a penalty. Similarly, in the 32nd minute, a Henan player fell to the ground after physical contact in the penalty area, but the referee once again did not award a penalty, and VAR did not intervene.

As the second half began, Henan quickly equalized the score in the 54th minute when Zhong Yihao volleyed from the left side of the penalty area, bringing the score to 1-1. However, Sanzhen regained the lead just two minutes later. Stan Hill’s shot was initially saved, but Aziz followed up with a supplementary shot, making it 2-1 in favor of Wuhan Three Towns.

In the 63rd minute, Denic from Henan capitalized on a scoring opportunity, equalizing the score once again at 2-2. However, Sanzhen quickly answered back in the 85th minute. Davidson’s diagonal pass found Malkang, whose one-handed shot was cleared by a Henan defender at the goal line. After a VAR review, it was determined that the ball had indeed crossed the goal line, giving Sanzhen a 4-2 lead.

See also  Euroleague, Milan puts the fourth: Zalgiris - Sport - Basket is also folded

With this victory, Sanzhen secured an important win at home. The team showcased their skill and resilience, overcoming tough challenges from the Henan team. The 2023 Super League season continues, and fans eagerly anticipate the upcoming matches and further excitement on the field.

You may also like

OM launches its European season and wants to...

Inter-Salzburg, the summer friendly LIVE | Sky Sports

Chadim’s historic pitch. Czech baseball returned to Japan...

Jack & Jones Partners with NBA China to...

New Kia EV1 2023-2024, the unprecedented city car...

Trimmel remains captain at Union Berlin

Bases-Loaded Walks in 10th Inning Lead Rockies to...

Frosinone, Totti arrives for the Primavera: the son...

Chengdu Universiade hailed as a success in making...

Atalanta: Maehle towards the transfer to Wolfsburg –...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy